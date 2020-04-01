Congaree National Park to temporarily close during COVID-19 crisis

After a couple phases of scaling back, South Carolina's only national park is now set to shut down temporarily during the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service announced that, effective 8 a.m. Thursday, the Congaree National Park, which is about 16 miles east of Columbia in rural Hopkins, will be closed to all park visitors until further notice.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority," the NPS said, in a release.

The total closure of the expansive park comes after smaller steps at Congaree in the last couple weeks. On March 18 it announced it was closing its visitors center and campgrounds, but left many of its trails open. Then, on March 27, the National Park Service closed a number of trails, the road into the park, and all of its "frontcountry" features, but left the more rugged "backcountry" trails open.

Now, the park service has decided to close the whole thing down, at least for the time being. The COVID-19 crisis has swept across the world and nation, and South Carolina is no different. As of Wednesday afternoon, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control had reported 1,293 cases of the coronavirus across South Carolina, in 43 counties. There have been 26 COVID-19 deaths in the Palmetto State.

Congaree is a 27,000-acre expanse. The vast park is known for its bucolic walking trails; scenic, oozing waterways; and wildlife. More than 150,000 people visit the park annually.

Each May it is a go-to spot for families when a rare breed of synchronous fireflies appears in the park for a few weeks, drawing crowds for a natural light show. The NPS has not yet said what the park will do should the COVID-19 crisis stretch into that time.

During the closure at Congaree, the NPS notes that residents can take advantage of "live and pre-recorded Ranger Programs, interactive activities for children and adults, and special virtual events via the park’s social media channels."