Congaree National Park to reopen more areas

South Carolina's only national park is set to reopen more areas that had previously been shuttered amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service announced Friday that, beginning June 18, it will open Congaree National Park's "frontcountry" section, which includes the entrance road, parking lots, picnic shelter, Weston Lake Loop Trail, Sims Trail, Bluff Trail, and Longleaf Trail. Park staff also will once again resume issuing "backcountry" camping permits.

Several park amenities will remain closed, including the Harry Hampton Visitor Center, the boardwalk, campgrounds and all restrooms.

“As we begin this phase of the park’s reopening, we encourage visitors to take advantage of all that the park’s frontcountry and backcountry areas have to offer, including hiking, paddling, camping, fishing, and picnicking opportunities,” park superintendent K. Lynn Berry said, in a release.

Congaree National Park closed in early April amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened its more rugged "backcountry" section in late May. The park is a 27,000-acre expanse about 16 miles from downtown Columbia, in rural Hopkins. The vast park is known for its bucolic walking trails, scenic, oozing waterways and wildlife.

The park's next phase of reopening comes just as the coronavirus is cranking up at record levels in South Carolina. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a single-day record of 770 new cases on Friday. In total, there have been more than 17,000 positive cases of the virus in the Palmetto State, with nearly 600 deaths.