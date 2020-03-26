Congaree National Park further scales back during COVID-19 outbreak; some trails closed

South Carolina's only national park announced it will put in further restrictions amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service announced in a release that it will restrict access to a number of features at Congaree National Park, which is about 16 miles east of Columbia in rural Hopkins.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, all of the park's "frontcountry" features, including the entrance road (which is National Park Road), the Harry Hampton Visitors Center and all associated parking lots and campgrounds, restrooms, and the Boardwalk, Bluff, Longleaf and Sims trails, will be closed until further notice.

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Congaree National Park is our number one priority," the NPS said, in the release. "The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic."

The park service had previously announced a more limited set of restrictions on March 18, but is now clamping down further, as many entities are, during the sweeping coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Congaree's more rugged "backcountry" areas will remain open, including the following trails: Cedar Creek Canoe, Kingsnake, Oakridge, River, Weston Lake Loop, Bates Ferry, and Fork Swamp. Visitors wanting to visit those areas of the park are encouraged to email cong_information@nps.gov for guidance about how to access them.

Congaree National Park is a 27,000-acre expanse in Hopkins. The vast park is known for its bucolic walking trails; scenic, oozing waterways; and wildlife.

Each May it is a go-to spot for families when a rare breed of synchronous fireflies appears in the park for a few weeks, drawing crowds for a natural light show. The March 26 release does not broach what the park will do should the COVID-19 crisis stretch into that time, though it is of note that many of the "frontcountry" areas that are now closed are used by visitors to see the fireflies.