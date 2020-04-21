Congaree National Park cancels 2020 Fireflies Festival

In yet another change in relation to the coronavirus, public access to one of the Columbia area's great natural wonders has been called off for 2020.

Congaree National Park, located about 16 miles from Columbia in Hopkins, announced on Tuesday that the 2020 Fireflies Festival, which had been scheduled for May 11 to 24, has been canceled. The entire park, which is South Carolina's only national park, remains closed until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was only after careful consideration and out of concern for the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners, that we made this difficult decision," Congaree Superintendent K. Lynn Berry says, in a news release. "The park team enjoys introducing visitors to this awesome natural phenomenon and we know that people love the fireflies, but safety is our number one priority. There are still uncertainties about where South Carolina will be along the ‘curve’ in mid-May, but there is a need for continued vigilance.”

More than 12,000 people visited Congaree National Park last year for the annual fireflies observation.

Each year, from mid-May to early June, Photuris frontalis fireflies, searching for a mate, synchronize their flashing at the 27,000-acre national park. The swampy, low-lying park is one of only a handful of places in the entire world where fireflies are known to put on such a synchronous show. The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team takes its name from the phenomenon.

The National Park Service says it worries about being able to maintain social distancing if people pile into the park to look at the fireflies. Congaree also lost valuable planning time amid COVID-19 in March and April.

"Our ability to recruit and train over 100 volunteers, collaborate with partners, and bring in additional staffing resources has been severely limited," the park service says in its release.

The park service also says that, even if the greater park is reopened by the time the fireflies begin their annual light show, the park's gates will be closed on the evenings when the fireflies are in sync. Officials worry that, without the usual structure of the festival, crowds could pose a threat to the natural phenomenon.

"It is also important to protect sensitive firefly habitat, which could easily be overwhelmed in the absence of a carefully structured event, including dedicated viewing areas, managed pedestrian flows, safety lighting and other measures," the park service notes in the release. "Considering this, we have decided that park gates will be closed nightly during firefly season, regardless of the overall operational status of the park at that time."