COMET bus system puts coronavirus measures in place

The COMET bus system, which serves Columbia and Richland County, as well as parts of Lexington and Newberry counties, is putting certain sanitary measures in place amid growing fears of a dangerous strain of coronavirus.

According to a release from the transit system, hand sanitizer units have been installed on its 83 vehicles. Signs have been placed in restrooms imploring riders to wash their hands, and information is posted on the buses from the Centers for Disease Control, encouraging people to take precautions.

Each of the COMET's buses will go through a "thorough cleaning" every day, and will be detailed twice a month, per the release. The detailing is reportedly to ensure "extreme cleanliness."

The system's bus drivers will all have hand wipes, and there are ongoing pest inspections to "ensure there are no insects, bugs or vermin on the vehicles."

“With this new threat, we have taken these extra precautions to help do all we can to ensure the safety of our passengers and the riding public,” COMET executive director John Andoh says in the release.

The moves at the transit system come as unease rises about the strain of coronavirus commonly referred to as COVID-19. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic in regard to the virus, which has infected nearly 120,000 people across 114 countries, with more than 4,000 deaths. As of late Tuesday, more than 1,000 people in the U.S. had been confirmed to have the virus, with more than 30 deaths.

In South Carolina, there were thought to be 9 people with the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, several of them from the Camden area in Kershaw County.