COMET bus system in Columbia restores limited Soda Cap Connector service

The COMET bus system, which had temporarily shuttered its four free Soda Cap Connector routes amid the coronavirus crisis, is restoring one of the routes.

The transit system, which services Richland and parts of Lexington and Newberry counties, announced Wednesday that is restoring Soda Cap Connector No. 1, which runs from downtown Columbia over to West Columbia and Cayce via Gervais Street. It will run daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The other three regular routes of the free Soda Cap buses remain suspended until further notice.

COMET CEO John Andoh says the bus system decided to bring back Soda Cap No. 1 because residents were asking for it, saying they need the circulator bus to get to work.

“The COMET is an essential mode of transportation in the Midlands that is committed to connecting citizens to the places they need to go safely and reliably,” Andoh says, in a release.

Andoh notes that, to encourage social distancing, the full size Soda Cap buses — rather than the smaller, trolley-style units — will be used.

The COMET has been taking a host of steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including cleaning its fleet nightly, closing its (often crowded) main transit station, and limiting seating to one person per row on buses. It also has asked riders not to stand and use the handrails.