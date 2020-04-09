Columbia's international grocery stores manage demand, safety concerns during COVID-19

When I first visited Asian Market as social distancing started coming into play, the market was humming with business. Even in the early stages of COVID-19, the crowds worried married owners Yi and Bi Feng.

Both are up in years and, as a result, vulnerable to the virus that has kicked off a global pandemic. It wasn’t just the volume of people putting stress on the family, but also the amount of stocking their small team was taking on to meet demand. Rice was nonexistent, and dry goods such as ramen were quickly being bought up. The pace was so demanding, even at that early stage, that they had already trimmed hours by almost half to get rest and make it to the next day.

As things got more severe, and it became apparent that COVID-19 wasn’t going away anytime soon, the family decided to shut the store down on March 23 and reevaluate.

“The past few weeks have been difficult and closing our doors to the public was not an easy decision,” the family says in a message to Free Times. “Since we opened in 1995 we had seldom closed our doors for longer than one day, but we wanted to do what’s best for our community and family. Our customers have been wonderful. They have been eager to patronize our store once again. They are warming our hearts with kind words and support.”

The situation at Asian Market mirrors the experience at other international grocery stores in the city with rice shortages and restrictions reported at every location. Each has taken their own precautions to get through the situation.

At Hyundai Market, a large plastic barrier similar to those at Trader Joes, Whole Foods and a growing number of spots citywide has been installed at the register to help protect employees, and store cleaning has ramped up significantly.

Asian Market recently announced it will do limited curbside pickup until things get back to some semblance of normalcy.

“We are hopeful that curbside pickup will allow us to fulfill orders in the safest way possible,” the Feng family says in their message to Free Times. “It will allow us to continue providing groceries to the community that has supported us through the years.”

Indian Grocery was one of the first international stores to launch curbside pickup, offering a text or call service to allow patrons to place orders.

“Before it was not much,” owner Viren Patel initially said of how the community has taken advantage of curbside service. That changed in a matter of days. The store was getting about 30 to 35 orders each day as of April 3, a number that had been increasing daily. Patel says this is his preference in terms of safety, one that he and his family are happy to provide in order to prioritize cleanliness.

“I think they have come to understand how important it is to be out as little as possible and stay home,” he offers. “We actually insist customers to not go outside, and to stay at home. If you have a phone [and need groceries], please do call us and we’ll try to help you as best we can.”

Patel also says supply has been consistently coming in at the store since the beginning of the crisis, and the store is attempting to let customers know that there is no need to overbuy — so that everyone can get what they need for the week.

International stores continue to work on adapting to the quickly changing situation. Despite the news, there is still optimism driving the businesses to stay open and support the city.

“Our family is doing well and our spirits are high despite this strange time,” says the Feng family. “We are certain that we will come back stronger than ever, as a business and as a community, once it is safe to open our doors again. But for now, we hope that everyone is staying safe.”

Current Status of International Grocery Stores

Asian Market (1221 Bakersfield Rd.): Curbside pickup only, order at asianmarketcola.squarespace.com.

88 Oriental Market (6795 St Andrews Rd.) : Open, reduced hours, closes at 5 p.m.

Indian Grocery (125 Outlet Pointe Blvd.): Open reduced hours, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; offers curbside pickup at 803-750-9751.

Spiceland Indian Groceries (127 Dreher Rd.): Open reduced hours, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, with updates on produce availability daily at spiceindiagrocery.com.

Hyundai Oriental Grocery Store (1807 Decker Blvd. #1): Open; precautions in place.