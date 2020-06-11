Columbia's COMET bus system to require riders to wear masks as COVID-19 cases rise

Columbia's bus system will require riders to wear masks as cases of the novel coronavirus have surged in South Carolina.

The COMET, which serves Richland and parts of Lexington and Newberry counties, says riders will be required to wear masks or face coverings on COMET buses or when entering the bus system's facilities beginning June 15.

COMET CEO John Andoh says riders who do not have a mask will be provided with one when they board. The COMET will provide masks to riders until July 31, or until its supply is depleted.

“We were fortunate to be able to secure a limited supply of masks. This was important because we understand that people need time to adjust to this new policy, so we are providing masks for a period of time to help out,” Andoh said, in a release.

Though many businesses and amenities across South Carolina have reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of the coronavirus have been troublesome lately. For instance, on June 10, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 528 new cases and seven deaths. Since March, South Carolina has tallied nearly 15,800 cases and 575 deaths.

On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster urged the public to wear masks, but also said he wouldn't re-close businesses that have been allowed to reopen.

The Post and Courier reported that McMaster also is disappointed in the lack of social distancing he's seen in the state.

“It’s disappointing to go to places and see people all jammed up in crowds ... exposing themselves and possibly others. The ultimate price of this lack of care is death,” McMaster said, calling it a matter of personal responsibility.