Columbia's COMET bus system closes main transit station during COVID-19

Saying that it is "exhausting all measures" to keep riders safe, the COMET bus system is temporarily closing the main bus station at Sumter and Laurel streets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The transit system serves Richland and parts of Lexington and Newberry counties. According to a release, the COMET Central station downtown is now closed until further notice.

"This would help alleviate overcrowding concerns during the peak hours of the day and help spread out customers to different transit stop locations," the transit provider says in the release.

COMET CEO John Andoh tells Free Times riders can still access buses at Sumter and Laurel, but the building and waiting room there are being closed for the time being. He says social distancing had been a challenge inside the facility.

COMET buses are continuing to run Monday through Saturday, albeit on a slimmed down schedule, commonly known as a "Saturday schedule" among regular riders.

Columbia is under a 14-day "stay at home" order recently enacted by Columbia City Council, but that order makes way for citizens to access a wide variety of "essential services," including grocery stores, pharmacies, takeout restaurants and much more. The COMET is imploring riders to only use the bus for essential travel.

The transit system also is now limiting seating on buses to only one person per row, and is asking riders not to stand and hold onto handrails.

The temporary shuttering of the main bus station and new guidelines for passenger seating are just the latest steps COMET has taken to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. Two weeks ago it suspended the Soda Cap Connector downtown circulator buses until further notice, and it has been doing a "bio-clean disinfection" of its bus fleet on a nightly basis. The system has been offering free fares on its fixed route buses during the crisis that has slowed the economy to a near halt.

The infectious coronavirus strain has sparked a global pandemic and spread across the United States.

In South Carolina, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control says, as of March 30, there had been 925 positive cases of COVID-19 in 41 counties across the state, with 18 deaths.