Columbia's Adluh Flour temporarily halts production due to pandemic

Adluh Flour, a 120-year-old supplier of grits and flour to several local restaurants located in Columbia's Vista, temporarily halted production last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect local business.

"Our highest priority at Adluh right now is doing everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our community," Adluh controller Beth Ellis says in an April 6 press release.

The flour company also laid off one of its employees due to the pandemic and now employs 14, says Jennifer Bailey Bergen, who handles public relations for the business. Bergen tells Free Times that the company is still making deliveries to local partners and is taking a day-by-day approach to when it might restart its production.

She says that the company is working through an "enormous amount of stock" of dry goods in its sales currently.

"The employees are being called into work, depending on how many people need to pick up food from us on a given day," Bergen details "While we’re quote-un-quote 'closed,' we’re not really closed."

In a push to encourage social distancing, Gov. Henry McMaster closed South Carolina restaurant dining rooms on March 17. In Columbia, that's meant an increased focus on ensuring the food supply chain continues. As a result, restaurants have scaled back and farmers are looking for new avenues to sell their produce.

Bergen emphasizes it was important for Adluh to continue to participate in the food supply chain, detailing that the company has bought its supplies from the same farms for five generations.

"It's really important for us to be part of that supply chain in getting locally grown food from local farmers into the hands of locally owned and operated restaurants and groups who feed people in South Carolina," she shares.

Adluh supplies local restaurants like Blue Marlin, Motor Supply Co. Bistro, Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ, Lizard's Thicket and other spots throughout the Southeast portion of the country and elsewhere, per a list on its website.

The company's main office is remaining open with reduced staffing and reduced hours. The hours will be listed on its social media accounts. The company is also taking orders for shipment, wholesale or retail. Email info@adluh.com for more details.