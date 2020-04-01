Columbia visual artists have time to work in social isolation, but face uncertain future

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been broad and immediate on whole swaths of society, but there’s no denying that, aside from medical workers and staff, artists are feeling some of the most acute effects.

Whether you’re a performing artist facing months of empty theaters and performance halls, a visual artist whose sales come from gallery browsing and exhibitions, or even one of the thousands of artists who also depends on a secondary service industry income to make ends meet, the immediate shock of cancellation and the uncertain, indefinite future of public gatherings means re-evaluating your entire approach or even career.

“We’ve had to cancel or postpone six events, including my first solo show in five years,” says Michel McNinch, president of the Resident Artists at Stormwater Studios. “We made the decision to be responsible and not spread the virus, so we’re closed until the end of April.”

McNinch, while melancholy about the cancellations, is careful to note that visual artists are inherently a bit better off, at least in the short-term, than many artists whose craft requires an audience.

“It’s also time to paint some more,” McNinch says. “Artists are usually okay with their own company.”

The bigger impact for McNinch and many other visual artists is that teaching can be an important source of income.

“I usually make my monthly rent by teaching classes. And I can’t teach classes right now,” she points out. “All of my classes immediately shut down because I don’t want to encourage or entice them to come when I don’t think it’s safe.”

Michael Krajewski, a painter who similarly depends on a variety of income streams, is in a similar boat. The classes he teaches at the Columbia Arts Center have been cancelled, as well as a show at Lewis+Clark Studio during the annual Artista Vista art crawl and an important exhibition opportunity at West Columbia’s Kinetic Derby.

“I’m trying not to think about the long-term impact and just take it moment to moment,” he says. “I really feel for all the people who cannot switch to a work-from-home situation. Especially creatives in this city, because before this it was challenging and now it is completely unpredictable.”

Both artists are also looking to the web to figure out how to navigate their new realities. McNinch says she plans to look at online teaching if things stretch out from weeks to months, while Krajewski has started creating videos and doing live painting exercises on Facebook in an effort to present his work in a new way.

It’s also clear, from talking to painters like Mary Bentz Gilkerson, that artists who were already web-minded have a clear head start.

Gilkerson, who retired from teaching at Columbia College in 2016 to pursue her art full-time, made internet sales and an array of online courses (including setting up web sales platforms) a key part of her business strategy, making her unusually well-suited to weathering this current crisis.

“I’m actually really busy right now,” she admits. “In some ways it didn’t affect what I do. But in some ways, it does affect what I do. Because my students are dealing with all these shutdowns, losing their jobs, losing shows, whatever. There’s been a whole lot more impetus for them to fast-track getting their platforms up and running online.”

But even for Gilkerson, there’s obvious impacts. She’s had to cancel conference trips and two in-person workshops already, and her Columbia gallery will likely suffer a bit.

“At the moment, I don’t think we really know yet [what the long-term effects will be],” she offers. “[But] I think it’s going to be profound. I think it’s going to change education and business in a lot of ways.”

And all three artists express some larger bewilderment at the course of events.

“Everyone is in a place that is totally unfamiliar to them,” Krajewski points out. ”I feel a lot of empathy about what is happening in the world, in the state, in my city and in our art community inside all that.”

“I feel we will find new strength on the other side of this, in many different forms.”