Columbia unlikely to reinstall its own 'stay at home' order as governor eases restrictions

It doesn't appear likely that the City of Columbia will attempt to reinstall its own "stay at home" order as Gov. Henry McMaster is set to further ease statewide restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, McMaster announced that South Carolina would stop enforcing its statewide stay at home order on May 4. The Republican governor issued such an order on April 6 — he called it a "work or home" order — in hopes of encouraging social distancing to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, the governor now says the statewide stay at home order will be voluntary beginning May 4. He also announced that, on that same day, restaurants will be able to offer outdoor dining at restaurants, as long as establishments have certain social distancing guidelines in place. McMaster has not yet set a date for when he might lift other restrictions, such as prohibitions on indoor dining, nail salons and barber shops.

South Carolina is just one of a number of Southern states that is easing restrictions in hopes reigniting the economy and returning to a modicum of normalcy amid COVID-19.

The City of Columbia was initially quicker than the state in establishing its own stay at home order. Back on March 26, Columbia City Council passed a measure requiring citizens to stay home unless they were going to work or to access essential services. (The city order had a vast list of businesses that were exempted.)

However, after McMaster put in his statewide order on April 6, the city allowed its stay at home measure to expire on April 9.

Now it appears unlikely the city would move to reinstall its own stay at home order as McMaster lifts the state's. For one, it could be legally troublesome, as McMaster's recent orders related to the coronavirus have expressly superseded local ordinances.

But, beyond that, city leaders note, now that restrictions are being eased and citizens are segueing back to business, it could be practically difficult to slow that momentum.

"I don't think you can put the genie back in the bottle," second-term City Councilman Howard Duvall tells Free Times. "I think that the public is ready to get out. With the governor's encouragement and national political encouragement, I think it would be very hard to convince people that staying at home is helping."

Duvall, who was a lead proponent of the city's initial stay at home order, was quick to note that he still personally thinks staying at home and social distancing are key to slowing the spread of COVID-19, and that he thinks it has helped in the recent plateauing of new cases in South Carolina.

While new coronavirus cases have generally plateaued, the state has yet to see a significant downward trend in infections.

Third-term Mayor Steve Benjamin thinks that is the real indicator of whether South Carolina is ready to swing back to action. He also continues to push for more virus testing.

“We would encourage people to continue to follow solid, data-driven public health advice," Benjamin says. "When we see a true deceleration in the number of new cases over 14 days, it will then be clear that we’ve got our arms around this phase of the virus and should only then ease restrictions. Until then, a serious and aggressive effort around testing and contact tracing should consume our efforts.”

The mayor says the city will continue to work to help businesses get back on their feet, and address health concerns of first responders. The city has doled out $1 million in forgivable loans to small businesses, with another $400,000 on the way. It also has struck a deal with a private lab in Greenville for thousands of COVID-19 tests for first responders and their families.

Benjamin notes Columbia's nightly 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remains in place.

McMaster and state health officials continue to urge citizens to be cautious as it relates to the coronavirus.

“South Carolinians, now more than ever, should be vigilant in protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities by practicing social distancing and continuing to follow the advice and recommendations from our public health experts,” McMaster said on Friday.

As of May 1, more than 6,200 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in South Carolina, with 256 deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Officials said, as of that date, 78 percent of patients had recovered from the virus, while 22 percent remained ill.