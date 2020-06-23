Columbia to require mask-wearing at stores after City Council vote

Columbia City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance that will require citizens to wear masks at commercial businesses in the Capital City, in an effort to help slow down the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in South Carolina.

Council passed the measure during a special emergency meeting.

With adoption of the measure, Columbia became the second large city in South Carolina to mandate the wearing of masks in an effort to slow down the virus. The City of Greenville passed an emergency measure on Monday night, though its ordinance is more limited. It requires citizens to wear masks inside of grocery stores and pharmacies. Meanwhile, Charleston is set to take up the mask issue later this week.

During Tuesday's meeting, third-term Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said Columbia tried to have some uniformity with Greenville's ordinance. However, Columbia's mask law will require citizens to wear masks in all commercial businesses in the city, not just grocery stores and pharmacies.

"This is not perfect solution, but it is a move and a thoughtful step in the right direction," Benjamin said. "It continues to guide us toward our true north. Our true north is simply the preservation of human life, and to do what we can, as quickly as we can, as much as we can, to help us get out of this public health emergency and back to some sense of normalcy."

Columbia had initially proposed that a violation of a mask ordinance could result in a misdemeanor for violators. But on Tuesday, Council changed that stance. It would now be a civil penalty, with a fine of $25 for individuals and $100 for businesses.

Columbia's mask law will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday. It will last for 60 days, unless Council ends it earlier.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, addressed the Columbia Council on Tuesday, and stressed the need for people to wear masks in public and practice social distancing at a time when cases of COVID-19 are ballooning in South Carolina.

"I'm so very grateful for [Columbia] City Council for taking the lead and being proactive on this issue," Bell said. "Our COVID rates have sharply increased."

South Carolina has seen coronavirus cases take off in the last two weeks. For instance, on Tuesday, SCDHEC announced another 890 new cases and 14 deaths. The percent positive on tests Tuesday was a high 17.4 percent. South Carolina has now had 26,572 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, with 673 deaths.

The number of people in hospital beds with the coronavirus also has been rising. On June 1, there were 450 patients in SC hospital beds with COVID-19. As of June 23, that number had risen to 824.

Bell said, considering the rising numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, measures cities can take to help slow the virus are helpful.

"These efforts from the local jurisdictions are badly needed with what we are looking at now," Bell said. "I am very concerned about where the trend is currently taking us."

Columbia's mask law, specifically, says "All persons entering a commercial establishment in the City must wear a face covering while inside the establishment." The ordinance doesn't apply to religious facilities, but residents are encouraged to wear them there.

The mask law goes on to say that, "All restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the City must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face to face interaction with the public"

There has yet to be an indication from Gov. Henry McMaster's office that there could be a statewide mask mandate.

During a Tuesday news conference, McMaster did not emphatically rule out a statewide rule on wearing masks, but made it clear he has no intentions of doing so.

"We are not to that point. That could happen in the future, but we don’t foresee that," the governor said. "We’ll make those decisions as they become necessary to make."

While the City of Columbia now has a mask ordinance in place, it remains to be seen whether Richland County Council will consider a similar law to make masks mandatory countywide. The county has issued a survey to gather public input on the matter. Meanwhile, at least one County Council member — Republican Joe Walker III — has said he would not be in favor of such a measure, saying, among other things, that it would be “dangerously infringing upon individual, constitutional rights.”