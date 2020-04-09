Columbia to let city 'stay at home' order expire, will enforce governor's statewide measure

Columbia City Council is expected to let the city's "stay at home" order expire on Thursday, and will enforce Gov. Henry McMaster's recently enacted "home or work" executive order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The council also is expected to vote later Thursday afternoon to reinstate the city's 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. That curfew will start April 11, and will restrict people being out in public during the aforementioned hours, unless they are traveling to and from work or seeking medical attention.

City Council on March 26 approved a 14-day stay at home order for Columbia, a measure meant to keep people from congregating in hopes of slowing the spread of the contagious virus. Charleston and Mt. Pleasant also passed such orders. Columbia's measure had broad exceptions which allowed “essential” businesses and functions — such as grocery stores, gas stations, media, pharmacies, takeout and delivery restaurant services, manufacturing businesses, banks and insurance offices, commercial and residential construction and repairs, and many, many others — to continue to operate if they so chose.

However, on April 6, McMaster — who long resisted putting in a similar measure statewide — finally issued an executive order for citizens across South Carolina to stay at home, calling it a "home or work" order. The governor's order lists a host of "nonessential" businesses — florists, flea markets, furniture stores, sporting goods stores, spasb commercial gyms and many others — that are to be closed under the measure. It also limits the number of shoppers who can be in a store at any given time.

Before issuing his stay at home edict, McMaster had done a number of previous orders trying to keep groups from gathering during the virus. He shuttered K-12 public schools, closed bars and restaurants for dine-in service, ordered the closure of public accesses to beaches and other waterways, and gave cops leeway to break up groups of more than three in public.

Free Times has reached out to Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin for comment.

Columbia initially passed an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m curfew on March 17. However, that curfew was technically repealed when the city passed its stay at home order on March 26. Mayor Steve Benjamin and the city police noted that the stay at home order essentially acted as a 24-hour curfew.

But now that the city's stay at home measure is expiring in deference to the governor's statewide order, Columbia is set to put the late-night curfew back in place.

"It is vitally important that we all continue to work together to decrease the widespread proliferation of COVID-19 among us all now, rather than suffer the unfortunate and devastating consequences later," the city's new curfew ordinance reads.

Aside from people going to and from work or to get medical care, the curfew also offers exceptions for "police officers, firefighters, active duty military, health care providers, essential government personnel, and public works and utility workers employed by any public utility, the City of Columbia, the Counties of Richland and Lexington, the State of South Carolina and the United States of America."

The city curfew ordinance is good for 60 days, but Council could come back and amend it before that time.

Columbia Police officials have leaned heavily on verbal warnings to citizens it has encountered in public during various stay at home measures and curfews during COVID-19, with the vast majority of those groups dispersing without incident, though the department did ticket an anti-abortion activist outside a Planned Parenthood clinic on April 7.