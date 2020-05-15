Columbia to begin parking enforcement again as reopening continues

As more businesses begin reopening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the City of Columbia is set to once again begin charging for, and enforcing, on-street and garage parking.

The city suspended payment collection and enforcement at its parking meters and garages back in March, at the height of closures and restrictions connected to COVID-19. Now it is set to reinstate enforcement, albeit with a phased-in approach.

According to a release from city, from May 18 to 31, parking enforcement will resume in a "warning capacity." Parking employees will issue warning citations for any violations at the city's metered spaces. Certain meters will remain "bagged" (i.e. free) to allow for pickup from nearby businesses. Parking in visitor and non-reserved spaces in city-owned parking garages will remain free during this phase.

Then, from June 1 to 30, the city will resume issuing parking tickets at meters, and will begin charging for parking in its garages again. Select metered spaces will continue to be bagged during this phase, for 15-minute pickup at nearby businesses.

And starting July 1, full parking enforcement will be back in effect. Bagged meters for curbside pickup will be removed, and the city will resume towing vehicles for outstanding parking citations.

The city notes in its release that the phased approach to rekindle parking enforcement was "created to be business friendly and allow for proper turnover of parking as we restart Columbia."

In the last few weeks, Gov. Henry McMaster has been methodically easing restrictions that had been put in place amid COVID-19, including allowing retail shops to reopen and authorizing restaurants to allow dine-in services, with certain guidelines.