Columbia stretches to deal with its homeless population during COVID-19

The message, at this point, couldn’t be much clearer.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to march across the nation and South Carolina, officials on the local and state level have, again and again, pushed the idea that residents should stay at home in hopes of slowing the spread of highly contagious COVID-19.

While Gov. Henry McMaster had yet formally to issue a statewide stay at home order as of April 5, he has taken a number of steps to keep people from congregating, including closing public schools, shuttering dine-in services at restaurants and bars, closing nonessential businesses, closing public access to the state’s beaches and other waterways, and instructing the cops to break up groups of three or more in public. McMaster also has verbally implored people to stay home.

The City of Columbia has taken the effort a step further. Columbia City Council put in place a nightly curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and, on March 26, voted to approve a citywide stay at home order, albeit one that had a host of exceptions that allows certain businesses to remain open. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, in particular, has relentlessly advocated for citizens to stay home, if at all possible, to help curb the freight train momentum of COVID-19.

But for some citizens, especially in Columbia, the idea of remaining safe and being at home during a pandemic is a more difficult proposition.

Simply put: How can you stay at home if you don’t have a home?

It’s a question officials in Columbia have grappled with in the last several weeks as they have continued to work with the city’s homeless population while the coronavirus crisis has escalated. In a time when people across the socioeconomic spectrum have been gripped with fear and uncertainty and large swaths of the economy have been sideswiped by the virus, homeless citizens represent a particularly vulnerable population.

Columbia has long been working to get a handle on homelessness. According to a report from the South Carolina Interagency Council on Homelessness, in 2019 Richland County, including the City of Columbia, had the highest number of homeless citizens in South Carolina, at 851. That was up slightly from 2018, when the agency counted 823 homeless citizens in the capital county, but down sharply from the 1,518 homeless people that were tallied back in 2013.

But homelessness in the time of a pandemic has presented a new challenge. At a moment when many people have retreated to their houses — at the behest of various levels of government — how can the city and service providers help the homeless adjust to the new normal? How can they convince this vulnerable population to take the threat seriously? And can they help people without shelter find or keep jobs as the economy grinds its gears?

Round Peg, Square Hole

“Of course it’s played on my mind, and on our spirits,” Benjamin, Columbia’s third-term mayor, says of the difficulties facing the homeless. “We’ve instructed common sense and compassion, and the Columbia Police Department has acted with it. … We’re still encouraging social distancing. Still encouraging constant handwashing. Certainly, we don’t want to penalize or make a difficult situation for our homeless citizens even worse.”

As public health experts have continued to stress the importance of citizens washing their hands during COVID-19, the city has taken steps to put in facilities that can be accessed by the homeless.

As noted by City Manager Teresa Wilson, a number of handwashing stations have been placed throughout the city, including one near the main branch of Richland Library on Assembly Street, which is reasonably near a number of spots that are frequented by homeless citizens, like Oliver Gospel Mission, Finlay Park and Transitions Homeless Center.

Veteran Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says he recognizes the quandary of policing the homeless population during a time when the city is under stay at home orders. He says his department has focused on encouraging social distancing among homeless people, breaking up large groups that might be gathering, and working with service providers on doing what they can to keep people apart during times when meals are being served.

“It’s a round peg going in a square hole,” Holbrook tells Free Times. “Obviously if you are homeless, you don’t have a home to stay sheltered in. We recognize that. There’s not a lot we can do to control that. What we can control is social distancing and safety measures that we know help with mitigating the spread of this.”

It’s a crisis that has strained those on the front lines of homelessness in Columbia. At Main Street’s Transitions Homeless Center — the multi-faceted facility that shelters 260 people every night and swells to more than 300 people during the day as citizens come looking for meals, healthcare and help finding work — the pandemic has triggered a new level of vigilance and a different way of doing day-to-day business.

And COVID-19 has set off a new set of worries for homeless citizens, some of whom have now lost jobs — or the prospect of jobs, as the economy has slammed on the brakes — just at the moment when they seemed to be getting back on their feet.

Meanwhile, some homeless citizens Free Times spoke with had an almost cavalier attitude about their prospects of catching COVID-19, perhaps unaware that it’s a virus that has sickened or killed people across the economic landscape in South Carolina and the U.S.

It’s a prospect that worries city officials.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before the virus gets into the homeless population, and it will be bad,” at-large Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, who is the city’s designee on the Transitions board, tells Free Times. “That is a population that is very vulnerable.”

‘It Is Very Difficult Right Now’

As the coronavirus has ramped up the last several weeks, nearly everyone’s had to adjust to an altered world.

Craig Currey, longtime CEO of Transitions, is no different.

As he greets Free Times reporters at the front desk of the facility on a recent morning, Currey is wearing a mask over his mouth and nose, a measure that disguises his typically warm countenance. It’s an understandable precaution during the age of COVID-19. (The reporters also don masks, as requested by Currey, while visiting the center.)

Like most places, Transitions is taking on new measures to combat the virus. There are signs plastered across the facility urging social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are sprinkled throughout the buildings and grounds. Numerous chairs have been removed or shifted in the center’s large day room, forcing folks to sit spread apart from one another.

And Transitions is now handling its meals in shifts, splitting the feedings into smaller groups in an effort to encourage social distancing.

“We’re having to re-train and re-do the way we do business. That’s hard,” Currey says. “We’ve been doing things for years a certain way. Our priority is to keep our doors open and to keep serving everybody in need. So, we are trying to spread people out with social distancing. Which is what we are doing, but it’s hard.”

Transitions’ work stretches beyond providing food and a bed to homeless citizens. Another core function of its mission is to help people find employment, so they can transition out of homelessness. (Hence the name.)

But the crushing economic effects of the coronavirus also have slowed down that aspect of the center. The sudden halt to business in the hospitality sector has hit particularly hard.

“Many of the homeless folks work in the food service industry,” Currey says. “They are often the last person hired, so they are the first person to be let go. So, employment wise, our case managers have been doing a lot of work with unemployment, because people are getting laid off because of COVID-19. Of course, it is critical to us that they get jobs back, so that they have a better chance to move into permanent housing.”

It’s a stark reality for Columbia’s Ronald Anthony. The 57-year-old has experienced homelessness a couple of times in his adult life, and currently has been staying at Transitions since December.

Anthony, who has an easy laugh and welcoming eyes, says he had recently been working in the kitchen at Goat’s in Five Points, washing dishes and doing some cooking. But that fell by the wayside when McMaster announced his order shuttering dine-in services at bars and restaurants on March 17. The next day, Goat’s announced it was temporarily closing.

Anthony says he’s been looking elsewhere for work, but it’s tough.

“I’ve been going online, and I get a lot of job alerts, but I’m not getting anybody calling me back and saying, ‘I’m ready to hire you, come on,’” he tells Free Times. “Coronavirus is definitely affecting [hiring]. Everybody is hypersensitive.”

Still, Anthony remains hopeful. He says he recently got a call from an employment service about a job out in Lexington, and he plans to look into it.

He notes the coronavirus has significantly chilled job prospects throughout the homeless community, chipping away at the morale of a group of people who already have the odds stacked against them.

“The best thing I can say is that they don’t like it,” Anthony says of the attitudes of homeless citizens about COVID-19. “Nobody does. It stops a lot of things from happening, which is putting a damper on attitudes. … Things have gotten stagnant.”

Currey says Transitions is still working to try to get people hired, even through the barriers of the crisis.

“There are some people who are hiring,” the homeless center’s CEO says. “But our people have to get there, pass the drug screening and be good enough on paper for the employer to hire them. We’re always working to get them jobs. It’s hard right now.

“[An issue] is getting the client where the client can get in and talk to the boss or the HR person that is hiring. That’s not easy, when people are restricting flow, and you can’t get in and see the manager.”

While he’s worried about the spread of the coronavirus, Anthony is trying not to let it get him down. He says the virus has changed people’s behavior, but he’s focusing on keeping his head in a good place.

“I’m pretty much upbeat, and I do believe the scripture Isaiah 54:17: ‘No weapon formed against thee shall prosper,’” Anthony says. “But I have to live and do whatever I need to do to stay as positive as I possibly can.

“I’m pretty Heavenly bound.”

‘I Don’t Think I Can Get It’

The danger surrounding COVID-19 has been breathlessly documented as the virus has rocketed around the Earth, touching off a global pandemic.

And the effects surrounding the disease have been felt at home. As of the evening of April 4, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control had reported 1,900 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state, with more than 240 in Richland County. Forty people in the Palmetto State have been killed by COVID-19.

But not all in Columbia’s homeless community are fearful of the virus. Some are certain they can escape its wrath.

Free Times met Kanielus Evans on April 1 in Finlay Park. Evans, who describes himself as a “Capricorn, with a sweet heart,” says he is homeless, and often comes to the park, which is a frequent gathering spot for the homeless population.

“I stay out here any chance I get,” he says.

When asked if he is afraid of the coronavirus, Evans indicates he isn’t.

“I try to stay six feet away like they say,” Evans says, referring to governmental social distancing guidelines. “Other than that, no, because my immune system is too strong. I don’t think I can get it.”

Free Times also met Thomas Damerry, who was panhandling at the corner of Huger and Hampton streets on the morning of April 1, holding up a sign asking passersby for spare change.

He seems unconcerned about COVID-19.

“To be honest, man, I know a lot about chemistry,” he says. “If it came down to it, I think I could beat it.”

Those attitudes may seem bold. However, as Mayor Benjamin points out, there are people across all segments of society who have been slow to come around to the realities of the grim nature of COVID-19.

“Regrettably, even in this late phase of dealing with this pandemic, those education gaps exist at every socioeconomic group in this country,” Benjamin says. “Hopefully, as this goes on, more people will become aware. Not just aware of the virus, but more importantly, in our individual role in controlling the spread of the virus. Our homeless population is as heterogeneous as the rest of the population.

“But, obviously many of them are struggling with a whole range of other challenges.”

Holbrook, Columbia’s police chief, sees it similarly. He notes young adults, in particular, have been hard to convince in regard to COVID-19. Indeed, scenes of college spring break parties on beaches from South Carolina to Florida played out on TV in recent weeks.

“Different people have different perspectives on this. We see it with our young adults. Our young adults, it just does not seem to register with them, the seriousness of this,” Holbrook says. “I think, with some of the homeless population, perhaps they aren’t provided with some of the avenues of information the average citizen has. That might be a factor, as well.”

’Unknown Places’

The chief says his officers have received very little pushback when they’ve encouraged the homeless to recognize social distancing, or when they have had to split up gatherings.

Holbrook also acknowledges his officers can’t be everywhere homeless people may be gathered at all times.

“I’m not naïve enough to think we don’t have urban camping going on,” the chief says. “But, we haven’t received tons of complaints. In fact, I would say we have less complaints [than usual].”

Wilson, Columbia’s longtime city manager, notes that, because of the city having a stay at home order and a curfew, there simply have been less interactions between homeless people and others in recent weeks, particularly with many workers from downtown businesses staying at home.

“Some of our regular panhandlers and homeless population may have relocated to some unknown places, just because the central business district is not as active,” Wilson says. “Less citizens creates less interaction. And that also equals less complaints that we are getting in that regard.”

Meanwhile, Duvall, the at-large councilman, says officials are keeping a close eye on the possible spread of COVID-19 among the homeless. As the virus knifes through different segments of the population, it stands to reason that it will eventually have a calculable impact on the homeless.

A number of entities, including DHEC, Richland County’s emergency management team, the city, Prisma Health and the United Way of the Midlands, which is the city’s contracted homelessness services coordinator, have been working to sharpen plans on how to quarantine homeless people who might have or be recovering from COVID-19.

In Richland County, United Way senior director of financial stability Jennifer Moore says quarantine protocols are an “evolving environment,” and coordination with the county and state continues.

Richland County spokeswoman Beverly Harris tells Free Times that using hotels and motels to isolate homeless people who may be affected by COVID-19 is part of the plan in the county. She says, as of April 3, DHEC had not informed the county of any homeless patients in isolation.

“We are going to have to figure out how to handle the homeless population as they get sick,” Duvall says, noting that facilities like Transitions “have been doing a good job of keeping their doors open and trying to keep their clients safe.”

Over at Transitions, where the staff continues to try to assist hundreds of homeless people each day, while at the same time helping them become accustomed to the ways of a new socially distanced world, Currey is determined the facility can remain a respite for a vulnerable population in a time of uncertainty.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Currey says. “Our staff is driving on, God bless them.”

Thomas Hammond contributed to this story.