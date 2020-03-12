Columbia's Indie Grits cancels bulk of its events, will just show films, due to COVID-19

When it returns from March 26 to 29, Indie Grits — which is typically much more than just a film festival, presenting music, visual arts and other programming across various media — will only present film screenings at the Nickelodeon Theatre.
The move is the latest in a growing list of cancellations triggered by the growing spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
Per a Thursday press release, "Cancelled events include the Opening Night Party in Cottontown, Snap to Grid: Columbia [featuring a DJ set from Toro Y Moi's Chaz Bear], Fist & Spoon Fair, Weekly Revue, Puppet Slam , Filmmaker Focus, Indie Bits, and Kindie Grits. All tickets will be refunded."
When reached earlier in the week by Free Times, Gadsden spoke to the festival's adaptability and how it would serve it well as it attempted to press on in response to the escalating pandemic. Though he hasn't commented to Free Times directly, he is quoted in the festival's release:
“Like others in the community, we have been assessing rapidly changing conditions,” his statement reads. “After consultation with our board and community leadership, we have decided to cancel all special events and focus the 2020 festival on the over 100 diverse features, short, and documentary films.”
Anita Floyd, executive director of the Columbia Film Society, which oversees Indie Grits, says it was a matter of prioritizing public safety in her own statement included in the release.
“The Indie Grits Festival is above all a community event and while we are disappointed to make these changes, the safety of our community is of utmost importance,” reads part of her remarks.
Also quoted in the release is Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, who also was involved in the push to move St. Pat's in Five Points from its March 21 date, a decision that was announced yesterday:
“These are undoubtedly difficult decisions,” the mayor is quoted. “I appreciate the Nick’s decision to operate with caution and care for the community. The Indie Grits Festival is a unique event and we are proud that it calls Columbia home.”
Other prominent Midlands events that have been impacted include Camden's Carolina Cup horse race, which is canceled, and downtown Columbia's weekly, immensely popular Soda City Market, which is suspended until further notice. Free Times is maintaining a running list of events that have been canceled or postponed.