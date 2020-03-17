Columbia's Hip-Hop Family Day postponed due to COVID-19

As the cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19 stretch more and more into April, another major event has dropped from its spot on the spring calendar: Hip-Hop Family Day, set to be headlined on April 11 by Rakim, will be rescheduled for later in the year, per a post on the festival's Facebook page.

"At the recommendation of state and local authorities, we are rescheduling World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day," the announcement states. "We’re currently coordinating with headliner Rakim to ensure that our rescheduled event will be the best, most unforgettable Hip-Hop Family Day ever."

The community-boosting, culture-trumpeting Main Street block party joins a growing list of major events that have dropped their spring dates. St. Pat's in Five Points is currently trying to find another date after nixing its plans for March 21, while Indie Grits, the film-and-more extravaganza planned for March 26 to 29, is canceled, with the Nickelodeon Theatre, which was set to screen the festival's competition films, sitting closed until further notice.

Rakim is the latest in the continuing succession of impressive old-school hip-hop names to crown Hip-Hop Family Day, following the likes of Kool Moe Dee, MC Lyte, Kid N Play, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, and Slick Rick.

"Working with DJ Eric B. for the early part of his career, Rakim established himself as a rapper to be reckoned with, starting with the duo’s first release, the massively influential Eric B. Is President," Free Times' Vincent Harris wrote of Rakim's performance when his headlining set was announced in February. "Working over Eric B.’s minimal but surprisingly complex beats, Rakim proved himself to be a master of flow, spitting authoritative, ultra-confident rhymes that were part braggadocio and part art, abandoning the on-the-beat style hat was predominant in the late-‘80s and taking a more free-style approach."