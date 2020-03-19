Columbia's COMET bus system going to slimmer schedule, offering free fares during COVID-19

The COMET bus system that serves Richland and parts of Lexington and Newberry counties continues to tweak its service amid rising fears of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The transit provider on Thursday announced that it would begin operating on a slimmed-down schedule — which frequent riders know as a "Saturday schedule" — every day until at least April 10. The bus system is urging people to limit rides to "essential travel," such as if they are going to work, traveling for medical reasons, going to get groceries or visiting a pharmacy, or going to check on vulnerable citizens.

COMET officials say fares will be free on the system's fixed routes.

Riders are asked to practice social distancing on the buses, and will be asked to enter and exit the rear door of the vehicles. The system will be using its largest buses, to help with social distancing.

The latest bus system adjustments come on the heels of other steps COMET had been taking. It announced earlier this week that it is now doing “bio-clean disinfection” of its fleet nightly, and is cleaning its central transit center on Sumter Street every 30 minutes.

COMET also suspended the Soda Cap, the free bus that runs through parts of downtown and over to West Columbia, until further notice.

The bus moves are just one small piece of what has been a sweeping response to a lethal strain of coronavirus that has sparked a global pandemic. Here at home, Columbia has seen virtually its entire events and gatherings calendar postponed or canceled, and Columbia City Council has installed a nightly curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that all restaurants and bars in the state suspend dine-in service.

As of Wednesday evening, DHEC said there were 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, across 14 counties, with one death. Since that announcement, at least one other case — in rural Abbeville County — has been identified.