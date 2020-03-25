Columbia restaurants try to do right by employees during COVID-19 crisis

When COVID-19 had yet to strongly impact Columbia, Jessica North, a server at Five Points fine dining restaurant Saluda’s, as well as Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, thought the virus might slow down business, but didn’t worry otherwise.

The St. Pat’s in Five Points festival was around the corner, and The Masters golf tournament in Georgia and its many commuter visitors were still to come after that. Surely business would boom.

But it was not to be.

As spread of the virus intensified, both events were postponed — like every local event for the next few weeks — and Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order closing South Carolina dining rooms in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

The restaurant industry took the hit head-on. North compares it to the 2015 Columbia flood.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” she tells Free Times. “The flood is coming, but you can see it coming.”

Like other former servers and food workers, North is now living in a world of uncertainty.

She’s five months pregnant and out of work. She’s looked into applying for unemployment, but finds the forms difficult to fill out, and the applications for grant money inspire guilt. They ask questions about whether she has health insurance or means of transportation. She checks “yes” on both, while also thinking about her partner who is still working, and how she owns her home.

“I feel like out of a lot of my peers I’m in a better situation than some,” North explains. “But, again, I have these existing bills and I work two jobs because I need the money, not because I want to work 14 hours a day.”

The pandemic has left restaurants deciding whether to close temporarily or switch solely to delivery and carryout models as owners search for ways to keep their businesses afloat. For many, reopening once the slowdown passes is not a sure thing.

In the short term, thousands of workers at small restaurants, like North, were laid off en masse and are now trying to find ways to make up for lost jobs.

Black Rooster and Bourbon owner/chef Kristan Niemi was one of the first Columbia restaurateurs to close his restaurants, maintaining the former West Columbia spot in a reduced takeout capacity, and lay off many of his workers due to the pandemic.

Since then, he has started signing his workers up for a temporary unemployment program through the state, a six-week program where they don’t have to do paperwork and are technically still employed — separate from the state’s typical unemployment program. If new work does arise, they can easily jump back into action during that six week period.

Niemi says that when he closed his restaurants his employees weren’t surprised.

“Overall it was a feeling of a sense of resignation to the reality of this pandemic,” Niemi details.

Eddie Wales, owner of Motor Supply Co. Bistro, initially closed his Vista fine dining establishment for two weeks ahead of McMaster’s announcement. He’s uncertain that two weeks will be enough time for things to normalize.

“I’d love to say that I’m super confident,” he says. “Everyone’s biggest fear is that two weeks turns into six or eight.”

Niemi and Wales both say their restaurants are poised to reopen whenever this ends, though, Niemi emphasizes that the longer this goes on the worse it will be for the industry at large.

“When you’ve got the president saying this could be the new normal until August, that calls everything into question,” he says. “Restaurants don’t work with a huge cash reserve, it’s a very low-margin business. The longer this stretches out, the fewer restaurants will reopen without some sort of relief package.”

Speaking with Free Times on March 17, before measures were announced, Niemi called out the state government for not having a plan to assist the hospitality industry. He says that ideas like low-interest loans wouldn’t be effective, and would instead welcome relief funding or grant money based on lost sales.

Locally, the City of Columbia has announced several measures to try and assist small businesses. In a March 20 meeting, the city council approved a $6 million economic package, of which $500,000 devoted to a zero-interest forgivable loan program that specifically targets small businesses that have less than 100 employees, like restaurants.

Federally, funding has been opened for disaster loans, while the state has lifted some requirements, like actively looking for a job, to remain eligible for unemployment benefits.

Local hospitality players are trying to help, too. Vanessa Bialobreski, managing partner in the food event company F2T Productions, pivoted the organization’s Charitable Plate nonprofit to focus specifically on assisting workers and small businesses affected by COVID-19, giving out $500 to every worker that applied and anywhere from $1,500 to $5,000 to every a business.

The demand, though, has outstripped the donations and existing funds, Bialobreski says. She’s shut down new applications until the donations catch back up and existing applicants can be funded.

“I just don’t want to be a false sense of hope,” she explains.

Bialobreski is staying hopeful with other efforts ongoing. She’s seen several restaurants launch their own form of financial assistance or set up tip funds for servers via the electronic cash app Venmo.

Standing as a hopeful example, Tim Gardner, owner of the Main Street wine bar Lula Drake, didn’t lay off anyone until the weekend of March 21, with employees rotating shifts to ensure hours for everyone. After a meeting with his staff, Gardner says they decided to limit the amount of people in the business at one time, and some of his workers are now on the six-week unemployment program.

Gardner pivoted to a takeout model for food and wine bottles ahead of McMaster’s order, and reports that business has been slow. He’s down about 80 percent from typical sales, but has recently started liquidating his entire wine stock and customers have responded to the deal. Additionally, Gardner live-streamed an employee fundraiser concert this weekend that raised several thousand dollars.

“I am an optimist,” Gardner concludes. “This was a dream of mine and I’m not going to give it up.”