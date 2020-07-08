Columbia restaurants prepare for end of federal unemployment benefits on July 31

Even before COVID-19, many in the restaurant industry would likely tell you that the way it works doesn’t make a lot of sense. The daily instability, the work involved in continuing to draw customers in a crowded market, and the general costs of sustaining a business long enough to even see a glimpse of profit is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to why the dining business was already fragile.

Coronavirus only exacerbated these issues, leading the government to institute several relief programs for small businesses. But three months into the pandemic, those programs’ expirations are raising new concerns.

One of the biggest parts of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (aka the CARES Act) was the significant boost it gave to unemployment benefits. This went under the radar as attention was heaped on other aspects, such as Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses.

Currently, Congress is renewing debates on whether the stimulus should extend. The House passed a bill recently that called for unemployment benefits to extend through Jan. 31. Senate and White House advisors are discussing alternatives, but the general consensus among economic analysts is that settling on an alternate strategy between now and July 31 is unlikely.

Which means workers could soon lose the funding that’s been a boon during these uncertain times.

Prior to the pandemic, the average unemployment benefit for an individual in South Carolina was $236 a week ($944 in an average four-week month) according to the state Department of Employment and Workforce. The CARES Act changed that, giving industry employees support while restaurants and local businesses could choose to close due to the pandemic and cut their costs to the minimum.

For a worker, it was hard to argue with the benefits of unemployment during this time. An economic study from the University of Chicago found that the upgraded benefits provided two thirds of eligible recipients with more income per month on average, with one fifth of recipients earning as much as double their regular take-home pay. The most recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that 21 million Americans currently are unemployed. In South Carolina, more than 300,000 South Carolinians were out of work — a rate of 12.5 percent.

“Currently, the few staff that are receiving benefits clear north of $900 per week (equivalent of $50,000 salary) and for those working in the restaurant industry making less than that have to be questioning why they wouldn’t take advantage,” says Sean Moore, owner of BLD Diner in Forest Acres.

Moore suggests that there may be workers in the industry having to make a difficult decision right now between riding out the unemployment benefits as long as possible or going back to work to ensure long-term job security.

This balancing act has had varied impacts on local businesses.

“I’ve been grateful for the benefits from the CARES Act,” says Erin Nobles, owner of Silver Spoon Bake Shop. “We have been closed over three months now and I wouldn’t have been financially able to keep paying all of my employees during this time.”

For larger restaurants that cannot fully shut down, staffing challenges have forced difficult decisions.

“We’re open seven days a week,” says Sara Krisnow, community relations director at Lizard’s Thicket. “It’s a lot of boots on the ground to be up and running.”

The family-run business has 15 locations around the Midlands. With staff on leave during the pandemic, however, it’s had to temporarily downsize to 13 active locations to compensate for the lack of available workers, redistributing employees across the area to help balance the workload. The chain’s typical workforce of more than 700 has been cut back to about 440 in the last three months, with a lack of daycare services and health concerns standing as some of the most frequent reasons why employees are staying away.

“We’re more than happy to have people come back if the unemployment benefits end,” says Krisnow. “We’ll definitely take everyone back with open arms and work toward reopening our two closed locations. We want to wait and make sure we have enough staff to provide the level of standard of service we expect to provide.”

With the July 31 date looming and new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina steadily topping 1,000 daily — coming close to cresting 2,000 on a few recent days — some owners say the decision to fully reopen has become harder than initially anticipated, while others worry what the situation for workers will look like once the benefits lapse.

The unemployment relief deadline had Nobles leaning towards reopening originally, she says. But with worsening pandemic conditions, she’s weighing case counts into her decision, as well.

Steve Cook, owner of the fine dining restaurant Saluda’s, says he worries what will happen when the expanded benefits expire. He says 95 percent of his employees returned, though some that didn’t return cited unemployment as a reason.

“This is another ticking time bomb that people just don’t understand,” Cook explains. “What are those people going to do? … Now they gotta figure out how to eat and pay their rent. I think that’s when it’s going to get scary for folks.”