Columbia restaurants delve into a world that can't dine out

On March 17, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered South Carolina dining rooms to close to combat the spread of COVID-19 almost two weeks ago. As a result, some restaurants delved into previously uncharted territory — offering delivery or takeout.

It’s been a tough transition.

Restaurants are seeing lower sales, and some have closed up shop temporarily. Others are essentially operating just to give their employees work.

Even prior to McMaster’s announcement, restaurants were already facing a decidedly bleak landscape. Locally, they were ordered to half-capacity the day before, and several national reports detailed that spots were facing low reservations and early COVID-19 xenophobia was hurting Asian restaurants.

“We tried to do takeout at Hendrix for a couple of days last week, we just weren’t doing a ton of business,” says Jon Sears, co-owner of the Main Street fine dining restaurant and bar and six other businesses in Columbia.

After the relatively unsuccessful period of trying to get by with carryout food, Sears decided to temporarily close Hendrix on March 19. He also closed four of his other businesses.

He says the local farm-to-table restaurant’s sales weren’t enough to justify the high production costs and that Hendrix’s upscale dishes don’t lend themselves well to takeout.

“The hardest day of my life was having to lay off my employees,” Sears relates.

He is considering launching carryout again, and says he’s monitoring The Gourmet Shop in Five Points, another business he co-owns, to help him decide. He reports that the shop is doing well, but notes it has other aspects that draw in business — wine, cigars, kitchenware and other goods. If the restaurant ends of Gourmet Shop's offerings picks up further, it could give Hendrix the green light for carryout again.

But that comes with other considerations, like how to structure the menu — does Hendrix keep offering a steak, for instance.

“It’s just kind of a lot of logistics to commit to it, and if it flops it’s kind of a frustrating situation where we’ll have even more loss than we already do,” Sears says. “If we get a wave of people coming out and doing it, I’d love to get some money coming in the door ... and put some staff on payroll.”

He bemoans that the COVID-19 pandemic is another hit to Columbia restaurant industry. It comes at a time when big spring events like St. Pat's in Five Points would have brought a spike to local business, Sears explains, and after the city's wettest winter on record cut into sales. And when things re-open, there’s a chance that college students won't be back in town to patronize the city’s establishments.

“It’s been brutal, it has been tough timing,” he says. “I hope all of Columbia’s hospitality comes out the other side and makes it through.”

Other restaurants are seeing poor results too. Lula Drake Wine Parlour, a similarly upscale joint, gave takeout a temporary spin before ceasing operation on March 26. Owner Tim Gardner previously told Free Times that his sales were down roughly 80 percent.

And it's not just fine-dining joints. North Columbia soul food restaurant Indulge N PTS is facing lower business, as well, owner Precious Cain details. They already offered delivery through services prior to the pandemic, and she says those sales are down, too.

Cain says she predicted the slow down, as many of her regulars are from nearby businesses and come to her during their lunch break.

She’s started closing a couple of hours early, but hasn’t shut down her entire operation.

“This is my passion for one,” Cain tells Free Times, explaining why she keeps at it. “I want to make sure I’m still able to satisfy my customers and serve the ones who are still coming out.”

Five Points' iconic Southern eatery Yesterdays had hoped only lose about half of its business, but owner Darrell Barnes told Free Times on March 26 that it was only doing about a third of its normal sales. This was before Columbia City Council announced a stay at home order that's set to take effect on March 29 at midnight.

Barnes predicted that such an order, which he thought was the correct move for the city, would hurt business further.

Despite the poor sales, Barnes explained that he’s stayed open for his employees to get a paycheck and to use up existing stock.

“It’s nothing about making money or helping pay rent," he said. "It’s a losing proposition either way."