Columbia restaurants and food businesses grapple with changing impacts of COVID-19

On March 11, Spotted Salamander chef and owner Jessica Shillato wasn’t sure how to process developments surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus. A small business owner, she worried business could dip, and had started to implement small money-saving measures like not putting out flowers on tables.

Largely, though, she was staying positive. Service at her cafe was steady and catering reservations were holding strong. But it was still a confusing time.

“I don’t know if the world is freaking out for no reasons or if we’re not doing enough,” she told Free Times then.

By March 13, her thoughts had changed.

That afternoon, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency, shortly after President Donald Trump announced a national state of emergency. That followed the suspension of play in nearly every major professional and collegiate sport in the country, and the cancellation or postponement of a slew of local events, including the weekly Soda City Market and St. Pats in Five Points.

As things have progressed, it’s become clear the restaurant industry, from the businesses to the employees, have much at stake. Restaurants, particularly independent ones, have slim profit margins and one of the main preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, social distancing, presents obvious problems. Why go eat in a room full of other people when it’s safer to eat at home?

In other cities, where the viral outbreak has been more severe, restaurants have shuttered, changed service models or halted service. Locally, the effects so far have been minimal, but they’re starting to mount.

Shillato had several spring catering events cancelled during the 48 hours between her comments to Free Times, and on March 13, she expressed worries for her hourly employees.

If any of those workers needed to take a 14-day break, the recommended self-quarantine for someone exposed to an infected person, she says she’d do what she could to support them. But giving a full two-weeks pay would be difficult.

“I’m expecting the cafe to change a lot, I’m scared for my employees,” Shillato said, sharing that lunch service has stayed stable so far. She said she’s open to things like curbside pick up, and is now willing to look into other cost saving measures, like incorporating daily specials that are less expensive to produce.

Restaurants in cities that have been more impacted so far have deployed such tactics, offering discounts and other incentives to combat downswings in business, says Rich Harrill, a research professor at the University of South Carolina and the school’s director of the International Tourism Institute. If things worsen in Columbia, we could see restaurants take such measures, as well, he speculates.

He notes that some cities with dense clusters of infection have seen closures. With Columbia having thus far avoided such a spike in verified COVID-19 cases, he thinks restaurants temporarily shuttering is unlikely to happen here.

“We’ve been very lucky and very fortunate in the Midlands in general,” Harrill says.

Late last week, restaurants began to publicly address the spread of the virus. The well-attended, Columbia weekend bazaar Soda City Market was cancelled until further notice, and City Grit Hospitality, owned by the team behind SMALLSugar and Il Focolare, cancelled its annual chef dinner series Feed The City, scheduled for April 16 to 19.

Other upscale restaurants, like Motor Supply Co. Bistro, Black Rooster and Hendrix, and bar/bottle shops, like WECO and Craft and Draft, have sent messages through social media detailing health measures in light of COVID-19.

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, a statewide trade organization, is launching a Hospitality Industry Resilience Task Force says Communications Manager Lenza Jolley, noting that it will “focus on getting our industry back to as much normalcy as possible as soon as this situation is in the rearview mirror.”

Until then, West Columbia’s Terra is going to “grin and bear it,” says Matt Catchpole, the restaurant’s general manager. He says that several private dinner events have cancelled and expects the business to take a hit.

Catchpole hopes the community continues to support the local restaurant scene despite worries about COVID-19. He says Terra management has encouraged staff to make sure they’re healthy for work and, based on current health information, feels they’re not jeopardizing customer health either.

“The reality is that if the community doesn’t go out of their way to support small businesses like these, then people will lose their jobs,” he posits. “We hope to avoid that.”

Terra’s staff and management had a meeting to discuss the virus’ effect and focused on hoping things wouldn’t get bad, Catchpole details.

Soda City’s closing will be difficult for vendors, many of which are food-focused, and particularly for those who solely rely on that event for their business, says Brittany Benjamin, owner of regular vendor Charming Cupcakes. It’s one of the main ways she attracts customers, and she attends almost every week to ensure that happens.

Benjamin was set up at Soda City on March 7 and says it was one of the best markets of the year. At that time, she wasn’t certain how the outbreak would affect the market.

“It just didn’t seem like it was a big concern at the time,” she explains. “But just in this period of time … that’s going to hurt a lot of people because a lot of these people don’t have storefronts.”

As with Soda City, food event companies are being hit, as well. Vanessa Driscoll Bialobreski, managing partner of dinner and festival organizer F2T Productions and the associated catering group Honey River, shares that earlier in the week it was “business as usual,” but then came major developments, like the cancellation of the Masters golf tournament in Georgia and the NCAA’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Since then, they’ve faced a handful of postponements.

“That kind of started a trigger effect for everyone that was booking private events,” she shares.

So far, though, people are still booking events for later in the year. The company is also incentivizing catering postponements by allowing deposits to be fully directed toward rescheduled dates.

She echoes much of what Catchpole and other restaurant players are urging: If you’re healthy, get out and support them. She stresses that the industry will need it.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand how the food industry supports so many things, you have farmers, wine distributors,” she explains. “All those tax dollars from events and restaurants are going to take a dip.”

“I worry a lot for our restaurants,” she adds. “I hope people are out buying gift certificates, I hope if they’re feeling well, they’re going out or getting delivery.”