Columbia restaurant Yesterdays to close, uncertain to reopen, due to COVID-19

Five Points restaurant hallmark Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern is closing due to COVID-19. And whether that’s temporary or permanent is ultimately up to the disease, says co-owner Darrell Barnes.

“Anything is possible, because we don’t know how long the virus will last,” he tells Free Times. “When you look at the whole realm of possibilities out there, anything is possible.”

Barnes points to the ambiguity surrounding when Columbia’s college students might come back, the duration of the pandemic and a new building owner who wants to do renovations as contributing to the restaurant’s uncertain future.

He stresses, too, that the reason they’re closing is for the health of the restaurant’s employees. Recent business — while considerably down from normal and confined to takeout after Gov. Henry McMaster’s March 17 order to close South Carolina dining rooms — was better than expected.

A Friday Facebook post announcing the move details that the restaurant has “decided to lay low for a while. Until the heat dies down on this thing, we’re going to cool our heels at home and hope you do the same.” The post details that the restaurant’s last service before the coming hiatus will be on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Stay safe. Stay home. And stay hungry — we’ll see you on the flip side,” the post concludes.

Responding to a comment on the post, the restaurant wrote, “We will evaluate reopening as this thing develops.”

Yesterdays has been an iconic Five Points institution for 44 years. Its three owners sold the building to a new owner in January, with Barnes telling Free Times at the time that it was only a real estate transaction, and that Yesterdays would press on, with the restaurant leasing the building back.

The sale came with the two older owners looking to move away from owning real estate. Barnes mentioned in January that renovations were possible as part of the deal, but that they would likely be years down the road.

“I’ve got plenty of time in me,” Barnes said in January. “I’m only 65. I’ve got at least 10 more years in me.”

Now, he tells Free Times that if they are close for three to four months, the new owner could possibly begin renovations during that time.

“Right now, the virus is calling the shots, not Yesterdays,” Barnes says.