Columbia restaurant Hendrix hires new head chef, hopes to reopen at the end of May

A chef with previous stints leading restaurants in Atlanta and Charleston will be the new head chef at Hendrix, the Main Street fine dining restaurant and rooftop bar that opened in 2019.

Michael Perez is taking over after former head chef Javier Uriarte left to start his own restaurant. Perez plans to bring a remade menu and continue on with the locally sourced, from-scratch spirit that the restaurant started with.

“Columbia as a restaurant community has a lot of momentum right now,” Perez tells Free Times. “This is a good opportunity to move along with that.”

Perez says he has no experience with Peruvian cooking, something Uriarte made an accent to most of the restaurant’s dishes, so he is reworking the menu’s options and format. He teases that a smoked then seared pork coppa steak with spring onions and romanescu sauce is one of his new items.

He also details a new third section of the menu, which will involve $3 to $6 small bites — such as spicy cucumbers or a Spanish-style grilled cheese and ham — designed to be eaten at the start of a meal with bubbles or an aperitif. He says it's food that will help merge the restaurant’s dual identities — high-end restaurant and bar.

“I wanted to have cool things that you can grab that are noncommittal,” he elaborates.

Perez last headed Charleston restaurant Cannon Green’s kitchen for over a year. Prior to that, he was a partner and executive chef with Indigo Road Hospitality in the Atlanta area. He says he’s been looking for a home since his previous stops and had initially planned on moving to Texas to help run a restaurant with celebrity barbecue chef Aaron Franklin.

The coronavirus upended those plans, and he was soon connected with Jon Sears and Chris Davis, co-owners of Hendrix, who were on the hunt for a chef.

“We had a pretty stringent, encompassing search. We talked to guys from all over the region, Savannah, Nashville, Columbia," Sears offers. “We are very excited about Michael and we think he’s going to do an exceptional job.”

Sears explains that Uriarte left the kitchen on good terms, and that Perez and Uriarte talked about the open position during the interview process.

“It’s a great opportunity and it’s something [Uriarte] had to take. I always loved Javier,” Sears says. “As you know, in this business, a lot of times that isn’t the case.”

The co-owner says he was initially “devastated” to lose Uriarte, but is now excited about the prospects Perez brings to the restaurant, mentioning Perez’s experience and vision specifically.

When weighing Columbia’s restaurant scene against other, higher-profile places that he’s worked, Perez says the city is ripe to take the next step, and with spots like Charleston having grown oversaturated with too many restaurants, the opportunity is there.

“More chefs are starting to look at Columbia now," he says. "You see the places like Motor Supply, Terra, Bourbon, Black Rooster."

Sears is targeting the last week of May or start of June to reopen the restaurant, currently closed due to COVID-19, pending the state of things as they relate to the pandemic, and ensuring that Perez has enough time to train the staff and prep the new menu.