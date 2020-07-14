Columbia police officer dies from complications with COVID-19

A veteran Columbia Police Department officer has died from complications associated with COVID-19.
The City of Columbia on July 14 confirmed the death of Master Police Officer Robert J. Hall, a nearly four-decade employee of the police department. Hall reportedly died on Tuesday morning following a bout with the novel coronavirus.
Hall, 57, had worked with the Columbia Police for 35 years. He had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Prisma Health Baptist since July 5. Hall is the first City of Columbia employee to die from complications with the coronavirus.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook lamented Hall's death.
“Officer Robert 'Bob' Hall exemplified everything that is expected out of a 21st Century police officer – service before self, professionalism, integrity, and compassion," Holbrook says in a release. "MPO Hall was well-known within the City of Columbia’s business and entertainment districts, having played an integral part in event planning and security.
"MPO Hall served with distinction and honor for more than three decades and has left a lasting legacy at the Columbia Police Department. He will be greatly missed. I ask for everyone’s continued prayers for Bob’s family and the CPD family.”
Longtime at-large Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine says she has known Hall for years, and that he often interfaced with City Council, as part of his job was to help with the planning of events from the police perspective. He was part of the department's special events unit, which coordinated and assisted with traffic control and security during parades, marathons, festivals and more.
“I knew him very well, for the whole time I’ve been on Council,” Devine tells Free Times. “He was just a very good guy, who treated people with the utmost respect. He took his job very seriously, and he was a good problem solver. … When we’ve had things like festivals that wanted to shut down the street, and there was some thought there might be traffic issues, he would be the person who would meet with the person or the group or the neighborhood and say, ‘How can we make this work?’
"And he was just great at that."
Devine notes that Hall’s death is a sobering moment for the city government.
“It’s so sad,” she says. “With the city, COVID has affected us in a lot of ways. But this really hits home seriously. It’s like, ‘Wow, we’ve lost somebody.’ Every member of Council knows Officer Hall.”
Hall, a Cayce native, had been with CPD since 1985. He worked two years as a police officer in Cayce before joining the force in Columbia.
“The lives and dedication of our Columbia Police officers are always a direct indication of their devotion to providing for the safety of our Columbia communities, and now even more so as these incredible public servants serve on the front lines during the COVID-19 health crisis,” Mayor Steve Benjamin says in a statement. “I want to thank Officer Robert Hall for his years of service committed to the protection and well-being of our city, and express my deepest wishes for consolation to his fellow officers and his family, and know his presence will be missed.”