Columbia owners react to order banning alcohol sales at bars and restaurants after 11 p.m.

Columbia bars and restaurants will soon have a new restriction to deal with.

South Carolina restaurants and bars will have to cut off alcohol sales at 11 p.m., beginning Saturday, July 11, under an order issued July 10 by Gov. Henry McMaster.

The new rule is the first reopening rollback since McMaster began removing state restrictions intended to control the spread of coronavirus on Apr. 16, when he brought boat landings back into commission. Since that date, COVID-19 cases across South Carolina have increased tenfold, with 21,560 cases recorded in the last two weeks.

“We are concerned about the spread, unintentionally, from the younger generations to the older generations,” McMaster said at a July 10 press conference announcing the measure. “It’s time for our younger adults to behave like mature adults. This is very serious. … Although our younger people might feel just fine, they might be carrying that virus, and inflict permanent damage.

“We can and will” fine violators, he vowed.

For those in the bar and restaurant business, it's understandable that more rules are coming because of the situation. It is hard, however, to really change behavior, they say.

Steve Cook, chairman of the board of the Five Points Association, says fine dining restaurants such as Saluda's, which he owns, won't feel much impact. He worries, however, that every new rule undermines his customers' confidence in coming to eat.

For those businesses that rely on late-night traffic, Cook expects a more basic reaction — people will start coming earlier in the evening.

When Columbia imposed a curfew, bar guests came out earlier, Cook says. He expects many of them to do the same with the 11 p.m. last call.

"They are just going to change people's habits," Cook says.

Alex Waelde is a former bar owner in Five Points who runs Drinking Ticket, a Twitter account popular with University of South Carolina students that posts updates on the neighbor hood's bar scene

"It will be devastating for Five Points," he says, explaining that it doesn't get busy until 10:30 or 11 p.m.

"To be honest it’s gonna just push the clock," he continues. "So remember when we had the curfew and bars had to close at 11? Well, to adjust Five Points started opening at 2-3pm to make up for the lost time."

The Vista location of the Tin Roof bar chain will shift its attention to happy hour and possibly moving band start times earlier, says regional manager Derrick Osborne.

The shift in last call is another challenge in what's been a tough year for business, Osborne says. It's already difficult to operate with mask ordinances and guidelines that call for 50 percent occupancy.

"We have just had to make a lot of changes to make it work," he says.

Late-night watering hole Bar None’s owner Marty Dreesen has mixed thoughts about McMaster's new order. His Five Points bar has been closed for much of the pandemic, aside from a brief reopening period, and he says it's difficult for bar owners to properly adhere to health rules due to the nature of their businesses.

“From a humanitarian point of view, I would say it's a good idea,” he shares. “A bar's a bar, it's hard to social distance, people aren’t going to have masks on … but I can understand why [bar owners] would be mad.”

Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat, says he hopes that the governor's order will put an end to young adults gathering in bars during the pandemic. Harpootlian, a frequent critic of the behavior at Five Points bars, notes that many of those businesses don't really get crowded until about 11 p.m.

Like Cook, Harpootlian believes most finer dining restaurants will be little affected by the measure, but late-night hangouts will likely be reined in.

"It's a good start," he says.

Other states facing COVID-19 surges have already adopted similar rules: Nevada on Thursday joined California, Texas, Michigan, Florida, Colorado and Arizona in limiting or shutting down bar service.

Some members of the food and beverage community have called for another shutdown, saying a government mandate would make it easier for them to deal with landlords and employees. But McMaster was adamant that no further restrictions are in the works.

“We are not going to go back and close the businesses: We cannot do it,” he said, advising South Carolinians to wash their hands, wear masks and observe social distance.

Health officials have singled out bars as leading agents of coronavirus transmission, pointing out that a lack of social distance in confined spaces is core to their business model. Additionally, bars are typically patronized by young people who aren’t overly concerned about contracting COVID-19.

While the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has declined to reveal if any outbreaks have been linked to a bar or restaurant, health departments across the country have connected double-digit clusters of infections to drinking venues, including a sports bar in Washington and a brewpub in Michigan.

Under the new order, bars and restaurants can remain open after 11 p.m., but are barred from pouring beer, wine or liquor. The “Last Call” order does not apply to retail spots, including convenience and grocery stores.

David Clarey and Andy Shain contributed to this report.