Columbia musicians you can watch via live-stream this weekend

All around, musicians are reacting to the increasing isolation brought on by the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 by performing live-streamed concerts. Free Times will continue to follow this trend locally, but for now, here's a list (which we will continue to update) of local concerts you can watch from the comfort of your home over the next few days. Email jordanl@free-times with more links to include.

Prettier Than Matt (March 20)

Don Merckle (March 20)

Brandy and the Butcher at the Jam Room (March 21)

Prettier Than Matt (March 21)

Mel Washington, Jody Jackson, JP Ergle Jr. Live at New Brookland Tavern (March 21)

Livestream Benefit Concert — Prettier Than Matt, FOS, Rex Darling (March 22)

Admiral Radio (March 22)

ColaJazz Virtual Crawl (March 25 and subsequent Wednesdays)