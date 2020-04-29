Columbia music venues bide their time during COVID-19

It’s Thursday afternoon, and Derrick Osborne is busying himself inside the Vista restaurant and music venue Tin Roof. But the regional manager who oversees both the Columbia outpost of the regional chain and its attached 1,200-capacity rock club The Senate isn’t readying for the arrival of some big act. He’s prepping in the kitchen for Tin Roof to start to-go food service.
As they have across the country, during the COVID-19 pandemic, music venues in Columbia have had to suspend the main part of their operation — namely, gathering large groups of people to buy drinks while engaging with live entertainment. Right now, they’re weathering the storm as best they can, exploring different ways to make money, and preparing for that hopefully not-so-far-off day when they can get back to doing what they were made to do.
For Tin Roof, that presently means trying takeout and curbside pickup food service. But Osborne stresses that the move isn’t really tilted toward turning a profit. He doesn’t expect the sales will even cover their rent and other expenses. It’s more about getting his staff back into the building, training them on new health and safety protocols, getting ready for when they can host at least some kind of an audience.
“We don’t expect that we’re going to be huge curbside, it’s not going to pay all of our rent and everything. But yeah, I think it’s super important for us to at least be able to get better in stride,” he offers, explaining that he expects that they will be able to reopen with a limited capacity in the near future.
One idea he has to take full advantage of his rooms is to open The Senate for dine-in service accompanied by live music, splitting the difference between his two Columbia brands by showcasing local artists, touring cover bands, and maybe even national bands that can make sense with the adjusted capacity.
“It’s a big room, I think 10,000 square feet, so that would allow us to have quite a few people in there even with these strict social distancing parameters,” Osborne says.
As to postponing and rescheduling dates from the bigger touring artists on The Senate’s schedule, Osborne says it hasn’t been that big of a headache, with booking agents working with them to ensure that everybody makes it through the current crisis as best they can. He points to an upcoming date from former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, which got pushed from April to December, as an example.
“The agents are really cool,” he enthuses. “We had to sign an amended date header, and that’s all we had to do. And everybody’s just kind of understanding that things could be different, so there may be talks down the line if, god forbid, in December we’re still not able to do what we normally do, that we’ll have that conversation again and that we may have to make changes. And I hope by December we’re not having to make any changes.”
Mike Lyons, owner of the dive-y West Columbia rock club New Brookland Tavern, has taken his own measures to stay active. And like Osborne, he says it’s more about remaining engaged with the community and giving his employees something to do than it is about generating significant revenue.
He and his staff have done some live-stream concerts to bring in donations, but he says that the money generated there is meant more to help them buy equipment to do more and better live-streams, perhaps even broadcasting soundchecks to promote concerts when they reopen. Lyon has kept the food window out back open on weekends, but that’s been a way to give his crew work, offering them the opportunity to take home all the money they make after covering the cost of supplies.
“Right now it’s just kind of at a standstill and trying to make sure what bills need to be paid and what loans and stuff are available to help get through his situation,” he says.
“It’s really just a way to keep busy for the most part,” Lyons adds, referring to the venue’s public efforts.
But that doesn’t mean he’s not trying to be productive. Lyons says that a misunderstanding on the proper format for the forms kept him from applying before the federal Paycheck Protection Program, offered through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, ran out of its initial funding allotment, but he was able to secure a Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the Small Business Administration.
And while New Brookland is forced to be shut down, Lyons hopes to take time to make repairs that are impossible during the regular show calendar. Paint takes a couple days to dry, so he never has time to repaint properly. He wants to re-lacquer the bar, which is peeling up in spots, a job that would require about four days to set.
As for whether the bar will hang in there, he doesn’t sound too worried.
“At least I had 16 years in the hole where I’ve gotten myself out of the red, and I can also look at it as, ‘If I need to take loans to get through this, I’ve done this before,’” Lyons offers. “Getting loans is only a fraction of what I had to do to initially open up the place.”
Across the river, Art Bar has shifted to a bottle shop model, offering beer and wine with curbside and walk-in pickup. It’s stuck with the model longer than some — the Five Points music venue White Mule briefly offered to-go beverages in March — but co-owner Andy Rodgers says that monetarily, it’s a losing effort.
“We’re losing money every day. We’re not making our costs,” he says. “We’re just trying to stay relevant, just trying to keep the doors open, trying not to flounder in it. And then of course the bigger issue is we’re trying to keep our employees employed, the ones that want to work or the ones that can work, we want to keep them engaged. I’ve only got about 10 employees, but about 80 percent of them want to work or can work.”
Rodgers thinks Art Bar can survive a couple more months in the current environment without “breaking the piggy banks.” The big thing on his mind is whether it will make sense to immediately reopen when restrictions on bars and restaurants are eased. For a venue that thrives on packing crowds into tiny rooms for music, comedy, karaoke and more, trying to get by with a limited capacity could prove prohibitive, as could the health concerns that come with opening in earnest.
“I’ve been talking to some other bar owners, business owners, and I think a lot of the question we’re struggling with right now is hypothetically if [South Carolina Gov. Henry] McMaster popped up tomorrow and said, ‘OK, we’re good, we’ve flattened the curve enough, you can reopen’ — well, how comfortable are any of us going to feel reopening?” Rodgers relates. “And the answer that I’ve been getting from everybody, and that I have as well, is that we don’t. We don’t feel comfortable reopening. We don’t want to endanger our staff and our patrons. And it would be very hard to enforce social distancing in a bar environment.
“We’re kind of in that boat of we want to reopen, but we know it’s too soon right now.”