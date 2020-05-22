Columbia Museum of Art to reopen in June

As the reopening march continues in South Carolina, one of its capital city's key cultural institutions has announced plans to welcome back visitors. The Columbia Museum of Art will open its doors to the public on June 16, resuming operation three months after it closed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Included with the museum's May 22 announcement is the news that it will still host summer camps, beginning the first week of July and stretching into August. A list of programs available can be found here.

A news release spells out some of the precautions the museum will take in light of the coronavirus' still lingering threat, which include an emphasis on "cleaning and physical distancing practices."

"Protective measures will include limited timed admission tickets, reduced gallery capacities, robust cleaning practices, and the required use of face masks or cloth coverings," the statement reads. "The CMA continues to adhere to CDC recommendations and government directives."

The "Visit" page on the museum's website notes that patrons should be "on the lookout for other programs to come later in the summer," perhaps teasing the return of some of the institution's popular tours and special events.

Free Times will update this post as the museum reveals more information about its coming reopening.