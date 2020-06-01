Columbia lawmaker Kambrell Garvin diagnosed with COVID-19

A Columbia lawmaker who represents an area that has been among the state's hardest hit by COVID-19 has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

State Rep. Kambrell Garvin, whose District 77 covers parts of North Columbia and Northeast Richland, confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19. He tells Free Times that, after feeling feverish on May 26, he quarantined at home and got a coronavirus test the next day. On May 29, he learned that he tested positive.

Garvin's diagnosis was first reported by The State. He is thought to be the first state lawmaker to have publicly acknowledged having COVID-19.

The 28-year-old attorney tells Free Times he has suffered from a number of the telltale signs of the coronavirus, including a dry cough, loss of taste, a fever, chills, and trouble sleeping. On the morning of June 1, he said he was feeling better and his symptoms were growing milder. He continues to remain in quarantine.

Garvin says he does not know how or where he might have contracted COVID-19.

"I have no idea how I got it," he says. "Other than going to the grocery store and other essential places like that, I've tried to lead by example."

Garvin's District 77 includes the 29223 zip code, which, according to state Department of Health and Environmental Control data, has South Carolina's highest number of positive COVID-19 cases, at 302 as of May 31.

The representative says he hopes his disclosure that he contracted the virus will serve as a warning that COVID-19 can impact anyone.

"Given my age, good health, and access to quality health care, I'm confident I will overcome my mild symptoms," Garvin says. "However, I worry about those individuals who aren't as fortunate. As a member of the General Assembly, I will continue to advocate for causes that improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians."

Garvin's positive diagnosis comes as positive COVID-19 numbers have been rising in South Carolina. On May 29, SCDHEC reported 331 positive cases, followed by 420 on May 30 and 312 on May 31 — the three highest daily totals to date in the Palmetto State. More than 11,800 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the Palmetto State, with nearly 500 deaths.