Columbia Housing shifting policies to help with rent during COVID-19

Public housing agency Columbia Housing is changing certain procedures to make rent reduction quicker for people who have lost income during the spreading coronavirus global pandemic.

Columbia Housing — formerly long known as the Columbia Housing Authority — provides public housing for 1,600 families in the Columbia area, and it provides rental assistance vouchers to another 4,000 families.

Columbia Housing interim executive director Ivory Mathews says the agency is already hearing from residents who have lost jobs or have seen a reduction in income due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has swept across the United States and South Carolina and ground commerce to a near halt.

Typically, it has been Columbia Housing policy that, if a resident has a loss or reduction in income, they can apply to have their rent reduced. But the new, lower amount of rent takes up to two months to take effect. But, with a new waiver policy the agency has adopted, the new rent amount could kick in the next month.

For example, under the old policy, if a tenant had a loss of income on March 25, their new rent amount would not take effect until May 1. Under the new policy, that tenant's new rent amount would begin April 1.

"This will certainly reduce the stress that folks will have in trying to make sure they have enough financial resources to pay their upcoming rent," Mathews tells Free Times. "Before this waiver, when a family reported a reduction or loss of income in their household , the new rent wouldn't be effective for two months. So, we waived the policy to make it effective much sooner."

Mathews notes the agency also has made it easier for residents to report their income. She said tenants can "self-certify" that their income has fallen because of COVID-19, rather than having a third-party verification. She says Columbia Housing clients can call 803-251-2747 or email covid19@columbiahousingsc.org to report their income loss, and the agency will work to lower their rent.

Columbia Housing clients typically pay rent that is representative of 30 percent of their income.

Mathews notes that the coronavirus pandemic has hit hard in many sectors of the economy. She says that's certainly the case for low income families, including those who are clients of the public housing agency.

"We are grateful to be able to be in a position to at least relieve some stress from our families," Mathews says of the new rent reduction policy. "These families are already facing a lot of barriers. We certainly don't want housing to be an added barrier for our families, where they are thinking about whether or not they will have a place to call home because they can no longer pay the portion of the rent that they are responsible to pay."

The agency also is disinfecting and deep cleaning its senior citizen housing facilities across the city. Columbia Housing also has closed the community rooms at its various complexes, to encourage social distancing.

Columbia Housing found itself in controversy during the last year following the Jan. 2019 gas leak related deaths of two men at the now-shuttered Allen Benedict Court housing projects on Harden Street. The agency is embroiled in at least three lawsuits in the aftermath of the deaths, and in Feb. 2020 it pleaded guilty to a large swath of code violations at Allen Benedict Court. The agency's former director, Gilbert Walker, retired in the midst of the controversy, and Mathews came on as the interim director in July.

Mathews says she knows the agency's efforts during COVID-19 are an opportunity to continue to repair its reputation and win back trust in the the community.

"We hope that our actions and how we have placed our residents and our staff as a top priority, and how we handle this crisis, is certainly something where the general public feels like we are turning the page," Mathews says.