Columbia hospitality businesses looking to federal assistance programs despite flaws

West Columbia’s Terra was in the midst of its best start to a year since opening in 2006. But that was before life — and the food industry — was upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Terra closed on March 17, hours before Gov. Henry McMaster ordered South Carolina restaurant dining rooms to close in an effort to curb the virus' spread. On April 10, the fine dining restaurant announced it would launch its curbside pickup option this week, bringing the almost month-long closure to an end.

Owner Mike Davis told Free Times in an April 8 interview that he needed to find a way to start bringing in revenue.

“We’re cautiously optimistic about opening ... and trying the takeout thing,” he said.

While planning to get back to business with one of the area’s most well-regarded restaurants, Davis has also been supporting the work of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a group of restaurant owners, chefs and others who are advocating for updates to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was passed to assist small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Per a breakdown from the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, the act has three main offerings for restaurants: the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides federally backed eight-week loans to help rehire or retain employees (if 75 percent is used on payroll costs, the loan is completely forgiven); a boost to a disaster loan program based on economic damage; and an employee retention credit, meant to blunt the sting of regular payroll taxes.

“We’re definitely nervous about how things are going to go with all the stimulus stuff,” Davis said. “We realize the bankers and everyone involved with this is overwhelmed with the depth of this.”

Per its website, the Coalition is targeting updates to the Paycheck Protection Program and asking for Congress to extend the maximum loan term to three months and to increase repayment time to 10 years from two. Among its other targeted reforms, the group is advocating for a stabilization fund for grants to help restaurants reopen, new tax rebates, and to ensure that business interruption insurance covers the pandemic.

The Coalition’s work has been noticed in other parts of the state, too. Charleston's City Paper and Post and Courier reported that restaurant players like Harry Root, a prominent South Carolina wine distributor, are involved, and Charleston-based Angela Kouters is a co-founder and the group's executive director.

Davis acknowledged that the PPP program is the best bet for him to be able to pay off his insurance costs and protect his employees. He describes it as a scramble to get the documents submitted to his bank, which started accepting applications on April 6.

“All these people have been giving me years of service, I need to protect them,” he said. “There’s just been so much confusion on that, even with the banks and the regulations and we’re trying to rush to push it through.”

Davis said that he’s hopeful that his application will get approved and that he and his family have been working with their bank for many years. He admits he’s nervous and is trying to stay optimistic on the application’s status and his restaurant's future.

“I’m a reformed hippie. I’m cautiously optimistic all the time. I want to believe that we’re going to bounce back and through hard work and dedication. That’s what got me here in the first place,” Davis said.

Fellow fine dining owner Steve Cook agrees that the PPP is the CARES Act’s best shot for restaurants. He runs the Five Points restaurant Saluda’s and begrudgingly admits the assistance would be a help.

“As a small business owner, it's like the antithesis of everything I stand on, I don’t want the government to help me out,” Cook explains. “To sit there and get in the queue, it’s frustrating, but frankly it's necessary.”

But the PPP, which he’s applied for, can “move the needle,” he explains. Cook points to how it helps him keep employing workers and keep business continuity going.

Cook applied for that program already and has yet to hear back on what his prospects might be. He shares that he hasn’t heard of anyone else’s being approved yet either and the potential protracted timeline, if stretched, worries him.

“The whole idea that you could walk in the bank and get that money and walk out, I kind of knew that was impossible,” Cook posits. “If this drags for a couple of weeks that’s reasonable but I’m more worried it’ll drag for a month or two months.”

The PPP program initially looked promising to Kevin Varner, owner of Hunter-Gatherer Brewery, the city’s oldest craft-brewing brand, but he’s since cooled on it. He cites the timing provision of the program, which he explains gives him two and a half months from when the money is dispersed to use it.

That could be ineffective if his two locations aren't ready to re-open when he gets the money.

“For a business that’s not operating, their choice is then to pay the employees who are not working, knowing that’s going to end in two months,” Varner says, emphasizing that his employees may be better off staying on unemployment rather than getting paid through the PPP program, if he isn’t ready to reopen.

“For us, the best way to protect the paycheck is to make sure we’re able to operate once this is over … so the timing is so critical,” he concludes.

While owners like Cook, Varner and Davis are awaiting confirmation, Fred Richardson is already expecting to be shut out of any assistance. He’s planning a new restaurant and lounge in Five Points and says his lack of previous tax returns or payroll information — requirements for the programs’ applications — likely exclude him.

“As a new startup you don’t have those yet. That appears to disqualify me,” Richardson explains, adding that city of Columbia assistance is likely out of his reach, too.

When asked what being able to qualify for government assistance would mean, Richardson puts it plainly.

“Are you kidding? It's the difference between being ready to start up and us having to source more money,” Richardson explains. “What happens is you have this government-imposed timeout on everybody, but meanwhile you have rent, utility companies … they still want that money. None of that is going away.”