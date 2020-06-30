Columbia Fireflies won't play in 2020 after minor league season canceled

"It's devastating."

Those were the words of Columbia Fireflies President John Katz on Tuesday afternoon when Minor League Baseball formally announced what some had suspected might be coming amid the novel coronavirus: The 2020 minor league season has been canceled.

This would have been the fifth season in Columbia for the Class A Fireflies, an affiliate of the New York Mets. The Fireflies play in the City of Columbia's $37 million Segra Park in the BullStreet District.

"Major League Baseball (MLB) has informed Minor League Baseball that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season," Minor League Baseball said in a Tuesday statement. "As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020."

Major League Baseball is working to begin its season in late July, with a plan to play without fans in the stands because of COVID-19. The Fireflies, along with the rest of the minor leagues, have been prevented from playing this year because of the coronavirus.

Katz, the Fireflies president who has worked in professional baseball for nearly three decades, tells Free Times the announcement that Major League Baseball wouldn't be providing players for the minors, thus putting a nail in the coffin of the 2020 season in Columbia and 159 other cities, was a "gut punch."

"Personally and professionally, for the 30 people who work here [full-time], it just hurts," Katz says. "Our planning process never stops. We started planning for 2020 as soon as we closed the books on the last night of 2019."

Katz says he was cautiously optimistic in April and May that some type of 2020 minor league season would take place. But he admits the situation got murkier in June. He concedes he eventually "kind of felt like this hammer was going to drop" and the season would be called off.

The Fireflies play in the 14-team South Atlantic League. The team, which moved to Columbia from Savannah, has averaged 268,000 fans per game during its first four years in the Capital City. The biggest year the team had at the box office was 2017, when more than 315,000 fans attended. That was the year quarterback-turned-outfielder Tim Tebow suited up for Columbia.

The cancellation of the 2020 season will unquestionably be an economic blow to the Fireflies. Unlike Major League clubs, which have lucrative regional and national TV deals to help fill their coffers, minor league teams are heavily dependent on getting fans into the ballpark, and selling tickets, T-shirts, beer, popcorn and so on. The Fireflies' full-time staff is just more than 30 people, and the team typically employs more than 250 part-time, seasonal workers during a season.

Katz declined to comment on what the team's next moves will be as far as its full-time staff, saying it was a personnel matter.

It's been a tough week for the team. Aside from Tuesday's news that the 2020 season was officially canceled, the Fireflies announced on Monday they would be calling off a planned July 4 movie-and-fireworks celebration. The team had planned to show the classic 1993 baseball movie The Sandlot on the video board in centerfield at Segra Park, then follow that up with a fireworks show. The team was going to cap attendance for the event at 1,200 and provide social distancing measures. However, they nixed that event as COVID-19 cases have continued to spike across South Carolina.

For now, the Fireflies plan to host various events in an effort to get people to Segra Park. For instance, the park is hosting a number of American Legion baseball games throughout the summer. Also, the team is hosting restaurant nights in its club lounge. Katz says the team is going to explore adding a "Thirsty Thursday" to its restaurant night slate, and says he hopes to circle back and schedule movie nights when COVID cases ease.

There are five minor league baseball teams in SC: The Fireflies, the Greenville Drive, the Charleston RiverDogs, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Augusta Green Jackets (which play in North Augusta).

The Fireflies are in the process of reaching out to 2020 ticket holders about various options.

The relationship between Major League Baseball and the minors hasn't exactly been rosy in the last year.

