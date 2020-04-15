Columbia Fireflies, Lexington County Blowfish baseball teams face COVID-19 uncertainty

John Katz isn’t entirely sure what to do with himself these days.

For the Columbia Fireflies president, bustling activity has become a ritual each April, as another baseball season springs forth. But for Katz — a baseball front office lifer who has been working in the minor leagues for 27 seasons — this April has been quite different.

The Class A Fireflies — an affiliate of the New York Mets — were supposed to have started their season with a home game on April 9 (which was Katz’s birthday). Alas, it was not to be: Like so many aspects of day-to-day life in Columbia and across the nation, minor league baseball has been sidelined for the time being by the sweeping coronavirus pandemic.

And so, Segra Park — the Fireflies home stadium, situated in the under-development BullStreet District and named a Ballpark of the Decade by industry publication Ballpark Digest — sits dark.

All of its sounds — the crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd, the singsong cadence of concession workers offering hot dogs and peanuts and beer — have been silenced, at least for the moment.

As COVID-19 cases and deaths have continued to pile up across the nation, professional sports leagues have continued to debate when — and how — they might start up again. Minor league baseball is just one of many whose operations remain on-hold for now.

Katz tells Free Times that it’s been an unusual spring, to say the least.

“It’s really weird,” the team president says. “Normally at this time, right around opening day, we should be in full swing. But instead, there are only a few of us — maintenance guys and myself — at the ballpark. It’s just weird. We are still at a point now that we are extremely optimistic that we’ll be playing this year, but we just don’t have any idea when.”

For now, the vast majority of the Fireflies’ full-time staff of about 40 is working from home, utilizing various web and teleconference functions to keep their jobs going. The ballpark is even closed to the citizens who typically walk its concourse on weekday afternoons, getting exercise on their lunch breaks.

Segra is a public park, owned by the City of Columbia.

Katz says minor league baseball officials continue to discuss possible contingency plans for playing a season in 2020. How that looks for fans — particularly in a time when social distancing has become the new norm — remains to be seen.

“I think we would plan for any contingency,” Katz says. “We’ve had those internal discussions. … Are there ways to [encourage social distancing], whether we limit seating to certain sections or certain rows? The big thing is that [when the virus is tamped down] this community and communities all across America will need to get out of the house, and will need to go someplace where they are used to gathering and used to having fun. Our job is, once we get some guidance [from authorities], figuring out solutions to build to that guidance.”

The 2020 season would be the fifth in Columbia for the Fireflies, the franchise that moved to the Capital City from Savannah. The team averaged more than 268,000 fans per season over its first four years.

Meanwhile, across the river in Lexington, Bill Shanahan remains cautiously optimistic about the possibility of summer baseball.

Shanahan is the co-owner of the Lexington County Blowfish, the summer collegiate wood bat squad that plays in the Coastal Plain League. The Blowfish, who used to play at old Capital City Stadium on Assembly Street in Columbia, are set to play their sixth season at cozy Lexington County Baseball Stadium on Ballpark Road.

That’s the plan, at least. The Blowfish are supposed to open their season on May 28 with a home game against the Gastonia Grizzlies.

“We’re moving forward, however, we are monitoring everything that is going on, of course,” Shanahan says. “The Coastal Plain League ownership is in constant communication, discussing where we are at this point. We are following what’s going on in our country and our state, and in this county. We want to be safe and we want the fans and community to be safe.”

The Blowfish, like all teams in the Coastal Plain League, feature a roster stocked with college players from the South and across the country. With NCAA baseball seasons canceled amid the coronavirus crisis, Shanahan says an interesting phenomenon has cropped up: Players are seeking out the Blowfish and other CPL teams vigorously, hoping there will be a chance to play with their college seasons scuttled.

“We sign most of our players at the tail end of the season before,” Shanahan says. “Those who are looking to return, or the ones whose colleges are wanting to place their players in Lexington. But, with COVID-19 and everything that has happened with college athletics, we’re getting a tremendous rush of players who are interested in whether we have any openings.

“They want to get a chance to play some baseball. The enthusiasm is there. We’ll just have to see. Our world is different than it was two months ago.”

The momentary sidelining of minor league baseball hasn’t only affected teams and players. Benjamin Hill is a reporter for minor league website milb.com, and his work is largely focused on the business and culture of the minor leagues. He has visited nearly 180 minor league baseball stadiums through the years.

Hill’s last visit to Columbia was during the total eclipse of August 2017, when the Fireflies paused a sold-out midday game so that fans and players could marvel at the natural wonder.

Speaking to Free Times via phone from his Brooklyn, New York, home, Hill says he’s still working to process the hiatus the coronavirus has thrust on the baseball season, just at a time when he would be beginning his annual treks to stadiums across America.

“You spend a long offseason preparing, then you hit the point where it’s supposed to be beginning and it’s just more offseason,” Hill offers. “This idea of an endless offseason is a lot to wrap our heads around, for sure.”

Hill notes that, in towns across the nation, including Columbia, minor league baseball is a key piece of the civic identity. The games — and gathering at them for food, fellowship and a chance to see the potential stars of tomorrow — are part of the fabric of those cities, a sort of undercurrent rhythm of spring and summer.

“Minor league baseball is about the live experience,” Hill says. “In a lot of the cities and towns in which they operate, the minor league team represents the highest level of professional sports that city can sustain. They are a big deal in the communities. They are a place to go.

“You can listen to a minor league game on the radio, and a few teams may be on TV here or there. But minor league baseball is about the live experience.”

It’s a fact that’s not lost on Katz, the Fireflies president.

He thinks — when the danger of COVID-19 clears — people will be hungry for baseball, and a chance to be together with friends, neighbors and strangers. As it has been so many times in the nation’s past, baseball could again be a cultural campfire many will look to gather around.

“It’s the heart of cities across this country,” Katz says. “This is a place where people come to take a step back from everyday life and be around friends and be social. Those are kind of all the things that people can’t do right now. It’s a very strange time, to understand that we just can’t be around a bunch of people.”