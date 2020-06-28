Columbia Fireflies cancel July 4 movie and fireworks event

Citing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, the Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team on Sunday announced the cancellation of a July 4 event in which it had planned to show a movie and have a fireworks show.

The team initially announced the event to the general public on June 26. It had planned to host a July 4 event in which it would have shown the beloved 1993 baseball movie The Sandlot on its centerfield video board, then followed that up with fireworks. The team had planned to cap the event at 1,200 attendees, and had set social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

However, on Sunday, the team called off the Independence Day celebration.

"In light of the most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which has shown an average of 1,223 daily cases over the past week, (representing a two-week average of +84%), and recent positive test rates hovering around 20%, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, the Fireflies have decided to postpone the event," the team said in a statement.

The team says it will announce another movie night event in coming weeks. It plans to contact those who already purchased July 4 tickets on Monday.

Segra Park has had a quiet summer, as the Fireflies have been sidelined amid the novel coronavirus, and there is still no word on when, or if, the minor league team will get to play this year.

However, the team has tried to get folks into the park in other ways.

For instance, the team has been hosting restaurant nights at in the park’s club lounge. And Segra Park is playing host to a number of American Legion games throughout the summer.

The team said Sunday that the amateur baseball games and restaurant nights will continue.