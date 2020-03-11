Columbia events canceled due to coronavirus

Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus and ensuing fears continue to spread throughout the country, and the ensuing event cancellations are mounting — Austin's South By Southwest, Knoxville's Big Ears Festival, Durham's Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, and Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade are but a few prominent national events that are no longer taking place.
Free Times will update this article with Columbia-area cancellations and postponements as they're announced. Please email jordanl@free-times.com if you know of an event that should be added to the list.
Cancelled: City of Columbia zoning map revision meeting at the Eau Claire Print Building (March 11)
Canceled: Quilt Documentation Day at McKissick Museum (March 14)
Canceled: Sundays with Steinway & Sons concert with Yerin Yang (March 15)
Canceled: USC Jazz Faculty Ensemble at the Koger Center (March 17)
Canceled: Nature of Spring with Rudy Mancke at McKissick Museum (March 17)
Postponed: Mullen 2017-2020 Exhibition Opening at the Koger Center (March 18)
Canceled: USC Symphony Orchestra Alumni Spotlight Concert at the Koger Center (March 24)
Canceled: Parker Quartet Spring Residency at USC (March 26-29)