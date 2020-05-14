Columbia developer planned BullStreet restaurant, but shifted focus when COVID-19 hit

The Middletons, a prominent Columbia family responsible for much of the recent development on Main Street's 1600 block, had plans to fill an empty restaurant space in the BullStreet District, but the plans failed to come together

The coronavirus pandemic was a factor, Scott Middleton confirms, as was the family’s desire to focus on their other businesses.

The Middletons, who own the health care business LTC Health Solutions in addition to downtown dining and entertainment businesses such as The Grand bar and bowling alley, The Main Course eatery and event venue, and the vegan favorite Good Life Cafe, had early discussions on filling the former Bone-In Barbecue space near the Segra Park baseball stadium, home of the Columbia Fireflies. The family had formed a limited liability company and applied for a liquor, beer and wine license for a restaurant, but nixed those plans after COVID-19 slowed the economy.

They elected instead to focus on their Main Street businesses and the massive North Main Street brewery they have in the works for 2022, plans for which were revealed earlier this year.

“The economy shutting down due to coronavirus did play a small part, as did the baseball season being delayed,” Scott Middleton, co-owner and the main public face of the family’s businesses, told Free Times in an email. “However, we ultimately based our decision on our wanting to focus our attention on the Main Street District and our new project on North Main.”

The family indicates it never signed a lease for the property, and the discussions were preliminary, ending in early spring. Sara Middleton, Scott’s daughter, a former city council candidate and general counsel for LTC Health Solutions, wrote that the family was approached about filling the restaurant space.

“We saw an opportunity to expand to a district that needed new development and were contacted about creating a new dining experience in the area,” Sara said in the email.

The restaurant would have replaced Bone-In, thus far the first and only restaurant to have operated at the BullStreet development. That eatery attempted to pair chef Scott Hall’s knack for barbecue with rousing event-based nightlife, but it shuttered in February, after opening in 2018.

In a statement, the BullStreet District’s master developer Robert Hughes said he’s confident they’ll find a restaurant for that spot in the district.

"Before COVID-19 hit, we were in discussions with a number of restaurants, which have, obviously, temporarily ceased due to the pandemic,” Hughes, the president of Hughes Development Corporation, said. “We are confident that we will find the right restaurant after the crisis passes."

The district is still set to fill its hospitality void somewhat soon. A Starbucks is slated to open in 2021, as is an outpost of Iron Hill, a Delaware-based brewpub chain.

BullStreet is slated to eventually house University of South Carolina buildings, various businesses and housing. Currently, the district has some housing, Segra Park, several businesses in the First Base Building, and the Central Energy event venue, among other enterprises.

The Middleton’s nixed plans would’ve been another spark of good news for the highly touted redevelopment project. Earlier this week, outdoor retailer REI announced its anticipated BullStreet store would open in August, after postponing a planned May opening due to the pandemic.