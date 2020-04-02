Columbia council incorporates McMaster's recent order into city's 'stay at home' measure

Columbia City Council passed a measure on Thursday which incorporates the governor's recent order closing nonessential businesses into the city's own "stay at home" edict during the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

Council passed its recommendation during a Thursday afternoon teleconference meeting. It was a seeming hat tip of cooperation in a time when some South Carolina cities and the state have been at odds over the lengths to which government should go to keep people at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Columbia and Charleston, the state's two largest cities, have each passed orders telling residents to stay at home. Both city's orders have broad exceptions which allow “essential” businesses and functions — such as grocery stores, gas stations, media, pharmacies, takeout and delivery restaurant services, manufacturing businesses, banks and insurance offices, commercial and residential construction and repairs, and many, many others — to continue to operate if they so choose.

The idea behind those cities' stay at home orders is to encourage social distancing and slow he spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, McMaster has yet to issue a statewide stay at home order, making South Carolina one of the last states in the South without such a measure. However, the governor has taken a host of steps, including closing public schools through the end of the month, shuttering dine-in services at restaurants and bars across the state, closing public access to beaches and other public waterways, and giving cops leeway to break up gatherings of three or more people in public.

Then, on Tuesday, the governor ordered the temporary closure of "nonessential businesses" in the Palmetto State. As noted by The Post and Courier, nonessential businesses with close contact among patrons will be shut down for at least 15 days. They include gyms, bowling alleys, spas, nightclubs, hair salons, nail shops, tattoo parlors and more. The order does not close retail stores. Day care facilities also can remain open.

The city's latest measure folds McMaster's order into the city's stay at home law.

"The City of Columbia hereby acknowledges and incorporates the businesses in the executive order of the governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, enacted on Tuesday, March 31," the city's Thursday order reads.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said at the meeting that the city is eager to work with the state and others on public health measures in "amazingly difficult times" during the coronavirus.

"We just wanted to make it clear that our efforts and the governor's [March 31] executive order are complimentary, and that we look forward to working with him and other state officials on saving lives," Benjamin tells Free Times.

The prospect of insisting residents stay at home during the coronavirus has been an adventure in South Carolina.

Just a day after Columbia issued its March 26 stay at home order, Republican state Attorney General Alan Wilson's office issued an opinion that only the governor — not cities and counties — can issue such a measure during a state of emergency in South Carolina. The opinion said cities that do so open themselves up to the possibility of a lawsuit. The attorney general's office issued an amended opinion on March 29, saying that local governments' orders can stay in place, unless someone successfully goes to court to block them. The attorney general has said his office would not seek injunctions against cities in the matter.

Much as it has done in the world and nation, COVID-19 has ripped across South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 261 new cases of the disease on Thursday, bringing South Carolina's tally to 1,554 cases across all 46 counties. There have been 31 COVID-19 deaths in the Palmetto State.

In the Midlands, there have been 200 positive cases in Richland County, 70 positive cases in Lexington County and 129 positive cases in Kershaw County, as of Thursday.