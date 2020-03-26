Columbia City Council passes 'stay at home' order amid COVID-19 crisis

Columbia City Council passed an emergency order telling citizens to stay at home during the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Columbia is the second city in the state to pass such a measure, following Charleston City Council’s similar decision on Tuesday. And, much like Charleston’s stay at home order, Columbia’s measure has broad exceptions which will allow “essential” businesses and functions — such as grocery stores, gas stations, media, pharmacies, takeout and delivery restaurant services, manufacturing businesses, banks and insurance offices, commercial and residential construction and repairs, and many, many others — to continue to operate if they so choose.

City Council passed the measure during a Thursday afternoon meeting. The vote was 6-1, with Councilman Daniel Rickenmann voting "no."

As indicated by a version of the measure — which the city calls Stay Home, Stay Safe — the order would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. March 29. The order says that, after that time, “individuals shall stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, waterways and/or public spaces in the City of Columbia” unless they are traveling to work or do business with one of the long list of essential services that are allowed under the measure.

The city is ordering those functions operating under the guise of essential services to enforce “social distancing” of at least six feet between people.

Outdoor activity and exercise is still be allowed under the stay at home order, though the measure says citizens should “limit outdoor recreational activities to those that allow for social distancing of at least six feet, do not entail coming into close contact with other people or involve the sharing of equipment.”

The stay at home order is good for 14 days, but the city could go back and extend it if need be.

Columbia’s edict for people to stay at home is just the latest in a string of measures that have been put in place in the Capital City and across South Carolina in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the lethal virus that has touched off a global pandemic. Columbia currently is under a nightly curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Gov. Henry McMaster has given law enforcement leeway to break up any groups larger than three people in public. The governor has also shuttered all dine-in services at bars and restaurants across South Carolina and barred groups from congregating on the state's beaches.

“It is imperative that residents and non-residents of this great city shelter at home, unless providing or requiring an essential service,” City Council’s March 26 order reads.

Much as as it has done across the rest of the country, COVID-19 has spread rapidly across South Carolina. According to numbers released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, as of the afternoon of March 25 there were 424 cases across 39 counties in South Carolina.

Third-term Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said Thursday that he thought a stay at home order was the appropriate next step for a city that is desperate to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We've been on a smart path, a responsible path, trying to do every single thing we can possibly do to curb the growth of this virus in our community," Benjamin said.

As of March 25, eight people had died from the novel coronavirus in South Carolina. Among them was Jack West, the longtime Statehouse lobbyist and son of former Gov. John West.

Second-term Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, 77, told Free Times he was in favor of a stay at home order.

"We want to ask people to accept the seriousness of this situation, and start behaving like it is a very serious situation," Duvall says. "Even if you are young and might be able to survive this thing, it is up to all of us to accept the responsibility. It doesn't do me any good, being 77, for a 20-year-old to think they are not going to get it, then give it to me."

Columbia had an eye on what Charleston did earlier this week as it crafted its draft stay at home ordinance, including its vast list of "essential services" exceptions.

"We tried our best to replicate the list that Charleston used in the interests of consistency," Benjamin tells Free Times.

As noted by The Post and Courier, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said that city's staff modeled the proposed list of essential businesses on recommendations from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Columbia's measure has a wide array of essential services that are exempted from the stay at home order.

For instance, in the manufacturing sector, it lists "food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages, chemicals, medical equipment/instruments, pharmaceuticals, sanitary products, telecommunications, microelectronics/semi-conductor, agriculture/farms, household paper products, vehicle and aircraft manufacturing" as exceptions.

Essential retail operations in the order include "grocery stores and all food and beverage stores, pet stores that sell food and or medications, big box stores or wholesale clubs that have in-house grocery or pharmacy services, pharmacies, convenience stores, direct farm to consumer sales, gas stations, restaurants/bars (but only for take-out or/delivery), hardware and building material store and online retailers that deliver products and services to individual's homes or businesses."

Banks, credit unions and check cashing services, insurance, payroll, accounting, services related to financial markets and legal services also are listed among the wave of essential services that could continue operating under the proposed measure.

To see the full draft order, and list of essential services that are excepted, go here.

Rickenmann had reservations about the stay at home order. In a statement sent to Free Times, he said such an order is "the most drastic action any government can take."

He says he thinks Columbians have been doing a good job social distancing without having a city edict.

"We’re already two weeks into a drastic shutdown of our economy," Rickenmann says. "To close even more businesses for two more weeks could have devastating impacts on our small businesses that can’t afford to stay closed a month. Many may never re-open. The solution to this crisis is to continue to do what we’re doing well and ask everyone high-risk to stay home. If they don’t have families or neighbors to help buy groceries or get medicine, let’s organize that help. But they need to self-quarantine. That’s critical."

Meanwhile, District 2 Councilman Ed McDowell said during the meeting that Council is tasked with considering the "human loss" potential of COVID-19, and that public health was at the top of his mind when considering the stay at home order.

"We are in a human crisis that says, 'We have to do our part,'" McDowell said.