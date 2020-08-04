Columbia City Council extends mask ordinance as pandemic rages on

Columbia City Council passed a measure that extends the city's emergency order requiring citizens to wear masks in businesses.

Council approved the extension — which is good for 60 days — unanimously during an Aug. 4 meeting. Columbia initially approved a mask ordinance on June 23, and, at the time, was the second city in the state to mandate the wearing of face coverings in the midst of the novel coronavirus.

"We still have a very serious and rapidly evolving health event before us," Mayor Steve Benjamin said on Aug. 4, just before Council extended its mask law. "We've been leading from the front on face masks and other measures. There is still so much work to do, and it's important that we reauthorize this ordinance."

Since Columbia initially approved its mask mandate, a number of nearby governmental entities — including Cayce, West Columbia, Forest Acres, Richland County and the Town of Lexington — also passed measures regarding face coverings. About 80 local governments have approved measures requiring masks, covering about half the state.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has continued to resist passing a statewide mask mandate, even as coronavirus cases have surged in South Carolina over the summer. However, he has called for more cities and counties to pass mask ordinances, and he is now requiring all employees in restaurants to wear masks.

Columbia's mask law requires citizens to wear them inside of all commercial businesses within the city limits. Those who violate the ordinance could be subject to a civil penalty: $25 for individuals and $100 for businesses. However, citations have not been heavy in Columbia. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says his department has only issued six tickets.

Meanwhile, Council's action on Aug. 4 also extended the temporary suspension of normal meeting operations for City Council and various boards and commissions at the city. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began to escalate in March, City Council has not been meeting at Council chambers in City Hall on Main Street, but has instead been meeting in virtual teleconferences. The same has gone for other city bodies, like the zoning board and the planning commission. While cumbersome at times, citizens have been able to participate in public input sessions during the virtual meetings.

Also, Benjamin on Aug. 4 continued to hint, as he did in a recent Post and Courier story, at the idea that Council could return to a curfew for Columbia when University of South Carolina students return to the Capital City. The city had an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in the spring, but it expired in June.

"I've been having several conversations with President [Bob] Caslen at USC," Benjamin said at the August 4 meeting. "Obviously he has serious concerns about making sure the students are part of the solution and not part of the problem when they return back to campus. We want to have some deeper-dive discussions on that. Obviously there are policy making decisions that we'll all have to consider, including ideas like a curfew again."

COVID-19 has continued to rip across South Carolina. On August 4, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,168 new cases of the virus, and another 52 deaths. In all, more than 93,600 people have tested positive for the virus in SC since March, and 1,774 people have died.