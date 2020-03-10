Columbia City Council could urge citizens not to attend meetings amid coronavirus fears

Columbia City Council will discuss a policy in which it strongly urges the public not to attend Council meetings amid rising fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

Council is set to mull the policy during a Tuesday afternoon meeting at City Hall. Third-term Mayor Steve Benjamin first detailed the plans in a Twitter thread late Monday night.

"On Tuesday, in the interest of public health, Columbia City Council will move to suspend normal operating procedures of meetings until further notice," Benjamin tweeted.

The city is urging citizens, in lieu of attending Council work sessions and regular meetings, to watch them on live stream. Meetings can be viewed from the city's website or through it's YouTube channel, and will be linked through its various social media accounts.

Also proposed are changes to how many City Council members will actually be in the room for meetings. Under the plan, Benjamin and three other council members would be physically present for meetings, while three other Council members would participate via teleconference. City staff who are not essential to a given meeting will be urged not to attend.

“City of Columbia leadership wants to lead by example and send a clear message that we can all follow. Public and private sector leaders, faith leaders, nonprofits and individuals should be thoughtful about all of our actions at this time." Benjamin said. “We have decided to err on the side of caution, and encourage all across the community to do so as well.”

The Council proposal comes during a time of rising unease about the spread of a dangerous strain of coronavirus. As of late Monday afternoon, there were seven presumptive cases of the virus in South Carolina.

As noted by The Post and Courier, officially called COVID-19, the disease emerged in Wuhan, China, in December and has spread to more than half of the world’s countries. By Monday, the worldwide case total was more than 110,000 — 62,000 people who had been infected have recovered. In the U.S. there had been 21 coronavirus deaths as of Monday.

Creeping fears of the virus also are beginning to spur discussions about events in Columbia. As officials in Austin, Texas canceled this year's South by Southwest festival, Benjamin asked organizers of Columbia festivals — like St. Pat's in Five Points and Indie Grits — to consider the possibility for alternative plans for their events.

“I have been in conversations with the Five Points Merchants Association and the Nickelodeon [Theatre, which presents Indie Grits],” Steve Benjamin tells Free Times.

“We discussed the St Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Midlands Coronavirus Task Force meeting and briefing [on March 6].”

“I urged both organizations to consider the possibility of postponing or canceling with their leadership and to report back to me,” he continues. “Prioritizing public health and safety will guide our decision making process as a city and we will keep a keen eye on how this is affecting our small businesses as well.”