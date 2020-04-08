Columbia breweries try to get by selling beer to-go amid COVID-19 restrictions

On March 17, spurred by the spread of COVID-19, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered dine-in operations at restaurants and bars to cease. Local taprooms’ ensuing inability to pour for folks sitting on barstools drove a wave of customers to seek out packaged beer to take home.

And what a wave it has been.

Lexington’s Angry Fish Brewing Co. ran through their remaining stock of about 250 crowlers long before a restock from the Ball Corporation, the only supplier for the large, taproom-fillable cans, would restock them in April.

The brewery’s solution? Co-owner and brewer Kenny Hodge explains that they brought in mason jars from local stores to fill with beer and sell to customers.

“We were forced to get creative,” he says. “At least we were able to get beer out the door.”

As with Angry Fish, COVID-19’s effects have required creative, nimble thinking for local breweries and beer bars to stay afloat. Now, they’re embracing tactics like selling discounted beer and slinging their suds from to-go windows.

“It’s just completely different … we’re used to having folks in here and sitting around and chit-chatting,” Hodge laments. “Now it’s everyone stays six feet apart. It’s just as very different for us at this point, because beer is a very social product.”

Angry Fish is still a relatively young brewery, having opened in 2018. Hodge says that the brewery’s small size has insulated it, to an extent, from some of the pandemic’s impacts.

The brewery is entirely family-owned and operated, so it hadn’t been forced to lay off any employees, as of April 6. The brewing operation is small, too, meaning it isn’t stuck with a large quantity of beer that needs to move.

This is a concern Hazelwood Brewing owner Matt Rodgers expressed to Free Times in a March 25 interview.

“This stuff has an expiration date on it … we have no real way to get rid of our product,” Rodgers said. “We got plenty of beer, we just don’t have a way to sell it to anyone.”

He said most craft beer has a roughly three-month shelf life, and that Hazelwood has started to pivot away from styles, like IPAs, that won’t be turned around fast enough to stay fresh.

Hazelwood sold out of packaging materials for a time, unready for customers to come flocking to the brewery in such force. Rodgers said the taproom sold about a year’s worth of crowlers in three or four days.

The brewery has since acquired more cans to package beer and regularly posts its availability on social media. It’s also discounted most beer by 15 percent.

“We’re cutting the cost down to a very affordable thing for people, it’s really in the interest of us, so we’re not dumping out a bunch of beer at the end of the month,” Rodgers explained.

While cans are hot products, Brandon Evans at Cottowntown Brewing says that is a difficult way for small breweries to make money.

Cottontown doesn’t have its own canning line and hand labels each one it packages for sale. Evans estimates that it costs between $6 and $8 to package a six pack, leaving slim profit margins on those sales. He compares that to pouring beer out of a tap into a pair of cups, which only costs the brewery about $1.50.

“No one at our size really makes money off of cans, they’re more like advertising,” Evans explains.

Typically, the brewery only does cans for special releases and puts together 10 to 20 cases. Cottontown is now selling about 10 cases a day.

“I couldn’t say enough about the support we’re getting from the community,” Evans says, echoing Rodgers’ sentiment. “It has been really eye opening.”

The struggles Columbia breweries are experiencing is far from unique in the state, according to Brook Bristow, executive director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild. Sales are down everywhere, and he mentions that some breweries are furloughing employees or halting production.

He points to South Carolina’s relatively new brewery scene as one of the reasons it’s particularly difficult for some. Laws allowing breweries to flourish in the state didn’t take hold until about 2012, which resulted in a massive surge in new breweries. But with that comes breweries that are investing in their businesses, rather than stowing away cash into reserves.

“Breweries and brewpubs are small businesses, so they’re feeling the crunch like anyone else. It’s a challenging time,” Bristow posits. “Practically all of our breweries are being impacted by the crisis.”

He credits Gov. McMaster’s office for making breweries an essential service, allowing them to stay open during the pandemic, and for working with the state Department of Revenue to allow curbside takeaway orders. But Bristow also notes that other states are allowing delivery or shipment out of the breweries, too, something he’d like to see happen here.

Beyond giving breweries another avenue to sell products, he says many are asking for delivery as a way to give their employees work.

As the virus has taken hold, concerns have been raised over the future of small, independent restaurants and whether they will be forced to close permanently. Bristow says it’s too early to tell if that’s the case for breweries, but admits that it’s a possibility.

“I certainly don’t want to be the bearer of doom and gloom,” he says, “but it’s certainly a valid concern.”