Columbia bars weigh reopening during COVID-19

A week into reopening Art Bar, co-owner Andy Rodgers says things are going well at the left-of-center Vista hangout.

Business has been light, but that’s OK in these days of COVID-19, as the slower pace has allowed his staff to test out and refine the health and safety precautions they’ve put into place.

Back in operation since Memorial Day, they put together a racetrack-style system to manage traffic — customers enter through one door and exit out the other, never having others walking in the opposite direction. The bar has increased nightly staffing to better monitor the situation, and is taking patrons’ temperatures and having them sign a waiver.

“It’s a little surreal having to block off some of our seating,” Rodgers says. “It’s a new thing. We’re kind of embracing the fact that this is going to be our new normal for a while.”

In Columbia, bars, like their restaurant counterparts, have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, facing many issues — some similar to those encountered by eateries, and some distinct. Pivots to selling takeout beer (as Art Bar did) or food were undertaken, but mostly to give staff the chance to work, not for the businesses to make meaningful profits.

Even now, as bars are allowed to reopen, draws like concerts or karaoke nights have yet to return at most spots, except for at outdoor-dominant hangouts like Steel Hand Brewery in Cayce.

But, like many in the hospitality sector, the decision to try and wait out the pandemic is out of many bars’ hands. As many have remained closed for upwards of 10 weeks or more, the bills have piled up and the coffers are emptying.

“The short answer is that we couldn’t have held out for much longer, even with a lot of generosity from our landlord,” Rodgers explains. “Right now it’s a little like bar triage — what bill can wait, what’s going to get cancelled if I can’t pay.”

As Elgin craft beer bar Random Tap geared up to reopen for indoor seating on May 28, owner Kimberly Gagliardi said the shutdown has been a challenge. The bar’s chef left, and so Gagliardi and her husband were left to run the kitchen as they set up online ordering.

Though she credits customers for their strong support, she said it came time for them to “weigh their options.”

They reopened for outdoor seating on May 4 and have continued to offer to-go orders. Gagliardi is a retired nurse and says sanitation and health practices — and communicating them to customers — have been a key part of her reopening strategy, but public health still weighs on her.

“It’s hard because we feel the health and safety of everyone is our top priority,” Gagliardi explained. “I would love to wait until we know it’s going to be 100 percent safe. But no one knows when it’s going to be.”

Rodgers commends sushi restaurant Camon’s recent Facebook statement on its continuing closure, which explains that the downtown staple will wait until cases have consistently declined for 14 days and effective testing is in place before resuming operation.

But the Art Bar co-owner says that simply isn’t an option for his business.

“We really don’t have a choice in the matter. I’d love to be that business that can [wait to reopen],” Rodgers posits. “That’s the perfect solution.”

In Five Points, longtime late-night bar and service industry hotspot Bar None has been gearing up to reopen on June 1. Owner Marty Dreesen says he used the closure to do several projects he had put off — painting, refinishing floors and tables — and, luckily, he anticipated some sort of downturn for his business. He’s stored up his savings and has been able to comfortably stay closed.

But as more time has passed since McMaster removed restrictions for restaurants and bars, Dreesen started to notice more businesses reopening around him. He notes there’s few people that seem to be adhering to social distancing or wearing masks. That’s complicated further by the fact that he isn’t even sure how to tackle reopening.

He points to his bathroom. Does he put markers down on the floor to ensure distancing? What if that begins to get too close to table seating? How does he ensure people maintain six feet of distance getting in the door? The questions go on.

“I just want to open up and say f#*$k it all,” Dreesen says, sarcastic but serious.