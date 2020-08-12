Columbia bars react to new COVID-19 mandates

At the private Columbia bar Pam’s Front Porch, a sign beckons for customers to do the right thing, not because they necessarily believe in the COVID-19 pandemic, but to save their watering hole.

The sign, owner Pamela Jackson tells Free Times, reads, “Only you can keep us open.”

Off Parklane Road in a former mill house, the space is slim in Jackson’s bar. At present, she operates far below 50 percent occupancy, having 18 seats available out of a maximum 65, in order to meet social distancing mandates. It makes things difficult, but she knows they’re fulfilling a need to help stymie the virus.

For Pam’s Front Porch and every other bar in the state, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster’s July 29 executive order aimed at stifling the spread of coronavirus shifted several safety recommendations centered around distancing, mask wearing and occupancy limits into mandates.

For many, and those Free Times spoke with here, these mandates were already being well-followed, owners posit. The mandates simply codified and brought enforceable teeth to what were once recommendations.

But for bars, it also includes one particularly confounding aspect as it applies to the essence of a bar experience and its ideals of conviviality.

The order details that restaurants and bars cannot allow customers to stand or gather at the bar. As for the bar’s seats, those have to stay six feet apart.

To put it simply, it’s an adjustment. Some of Jackson’s customers are the type to never sit, or seldom so, she says. Convincing them and others can be difficult. Last week, she says a customer questioned why they were unable to move a barstool.

“Getting people to distance in a bar is like herding drunk cats,” she shares. “It’s something new, no one’s used to it. … They’re used to standing beside you to talk.”

Jackson says that as tough as the guidelines make things for business, she’s staying positive. She understands that bars can be hot spots, even if it causes headaches to try and convince customers who may not believe in the pandemic due to the misinformation and debate around it.

She “schmoozes” customers to get adherence, asking them nicely and putting the bar’s success on their backs, she says.

“I’m refusing to put it out in the universe by saying it’s a strain,” Jackson says. “But it’s meant a lot of changes financially and how I deal with my customers — trying to get them to do something they don’t want to do.”

For that reason, though, Andy Rodgers, co-owner of eclectic Vista drinking establishment Art Bar, says the no-gathering mandate was welcome. It took the onus off of him being the authority figure.

Before the new order, he says his staff wondered how many warnings they should give for not following previously unmandated rules and, at times, felt like they were “sucking the fun” out of the bargoing experience — something already subdued given the times.

“The governor’s order, it takes that out of our hands and now we can say, ‘Hey sorry, the governor says we can’t do this,’” he explains.

Now, Rodgers says most people have already grown aware of the mandates and are self-policing well.

Bang Back Pinball Lounge, a new bar and pinball arcade that opened in Five Points in late-June, has yet to see any issues with the new bar mandates, owner Fred Richardson details.

He hedges that statement, though, by saying they’re likely slower than others as a new establishment.

“We don’t have congregation,” he says. “When they come to the bar they sit down.”

The consequences for not following the mandates can be severe for a business. McMaster, at a press conference detailing the rules, said that fines, jail time and the temporary loss of alcohol licenses could occur.

Jackson says law enforcement agencies have done checks on businesses near Pam’s Front Porch. They range from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division to Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

For its part, the Columbia Police Department has taken an educational approach.

In a statement, the CPD says it has consistently informed the public on the value of various health measures put into place. That effort has been carried out strictly through verbal warnings and educational efforts, rather than discipline.

“The CPD approach has been to educate and verbally warn citizens to avoid a violation of an ordinance or Executive Order,” reads the statement from public information officer Jennifer Timmons to Free Times. “Citations would be given only if absolutely necessary, and an arrest would be a last resort.”

Timmons indicates it’s not uncommon for officers to check in on businesses while on patrol, and, “if necessary, officers would provide verbal reminders. We have found that overall, citizens and business owners were also respectful and compliant.”

As of Free Times’ press deadline, the department had yet to issue any citations to businesses.

Tony Fusaro, owner of the downtown nightclub PT’s 1109, says the mandates make business difficult for a club like his. He underscores the order cutting off alcohol sales at 11 p.m., enacted on July 11, as the most trying aspect.

He laments that bars have been singled out compared to other industries and says he believes the establishments could adhere to the guidelines past the curfew without issue.

“We haven’t had a capacity problem. People are just not coming out as they used to right now,” he explains. “Columbia is a late-night town. … It’s been that way for a long time. The bulk of our business has been done between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.”

While bar owners say they understand the changes and are persevering, industry experts say the mandates’ continuation could spell trouble ultimately.

Bobby Williams, chairman of Lizard’s Thicket and the S.C. Restaurant & Lodging Association, told The Post and Courier’s Mike Fitts that the new mandates, paired with the 11 p.m. alcohol sale ban, could lead some bars to not operate in these conditions.

“It’s going to close them down,” he told Fitts.

Rodgers contends that the pandemic’s ultimate effects on the hospitality industry remain to be seen. He predicts it could be grisly.

“I think that we’re definitely going to see another wave of closures. It doesn’t appear to me that the restrictions and things are going to be lifted anytime soon,” he laments. “I think it’s kind of a futile hope that the numbers are going to go down substantially enough where the 11 p.m. serving rule will be lifted.”