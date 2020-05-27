Columbia arts and music groups redo camps and other summer programs on the fly

Summer is usually a busy season for Columbia arts organizations. Places like the Columbia Museum of Art and Indie Grits Labs usually have packed schedules in June, July and August, conducting workshops, hosting exhibitions, running camps for out-of-school children.

With COVID-19, however, the landscape of summer has changed, and the most challenging part of scheduling for any organization or business right now is that it’s still constantly changing.

In fact, as Free Times worked on this piece about how arts-driven businesses and nonprofits are changing their summer programs, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that a whole host of different places could reopen, including museums.

In the wake of that announcement, the Columbia Museum of Art will begin a phased reopening process starting on June 16. But for some of the organization’s summer programs, it’s simply too late.

“Well, like the rest of the world, our summer will not go as originally planned,” says Joelle Cook, deputy director of the CMA. “We’ve really missed the community-based collaborations like Arts & Draughts and First Thursdays on Main very much. But I’m happy to say that the CMA will reopen to the public with cleaning and physical distancing practices in place to safeguard staff and visitors. We’re developing a phased opening plan that is safest for our staff and visitors.”

The museum is planning to start summer camps in July and August, but all future plans are decidedly less firm than they would normally be.

“These processes are still evolving as new information is released every day,” Cook says. “At this point, we can say the plan will include such measures as limited, timed admission tickets, reduced gallery capacities, robust cleaning practices, and the required use of face masks or cloth coverings.”

The South Carolina State Museum has decided to make its summer camp programs for young children entirely virtual for the month of June, conducting two online sessions per day June 8 through 12. The activities, aimed at children ages 6 to 11, will have a different theme each day — like astronomy, natural history, and robotics & technology.

“We’re also reworking the layout of some of our upcoming exhibits to allow for proper social distancing,” says Jared Glover, the State Museum’s public relations manager.

Meanwhile, music-instruction organizations like the Columbia Arts Academy and Freeway Music in Lexington are taking a cautiously optimistic approach, altering some of their early-summer plans but hoping things are back to normal by August.

Marty Fort, the Columbia Music Academy’s director, explains that the organization’s camps have been cancelled entirely in favor of smaller-scale instruction and performance activities.

“We have more students taking two lessons a week, in person or online,” Fort says, “And we are planning a virtual music recital.”

At the same time, Fort is looking forward to two events later in the year going on as planned.

“We are prepping for our recitals at the Koger Center this August,” he says, “and for our performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in October.”

Freeway Music is taking a similar approach.

“We’ve canceled our summer camps for this year and moved our May showcase to August 29th,” says Don Russo, COO of Freeway Music. “We’ve also had virtual showcases via Zoom and recording showcases in which the students come into the recording studio one at a time.”

And then there are organizations like Indie Grits Labs and Girls Rock Columbia, who are simply in limbo.

“We are in the process of working through summer programming,” says Seth Gadsden, director of the former group, which seeks to serve the local community with media education efforts and artist-driven projects. “The 2020 [Indie Grits Labs] Fellowship is meeting and conducting all activities virtually, and we’re exploring virtual summer camps for animation and filmmaking.

“As of now, Indie Grits Labs has no set future plans for in-person public programming.”

Girls Rock, the music and mentoring program for girls, trans and gender nonconforming youth, is also exploring going a virtual route.

“We have not yet made a decision on whether Girls Rock Columbia is holding camp in-person or at home,” says Sam Edwards, the organization’s director of operations, “but we will by the first week of June.”

In Girls Rock’s case, it has more flexibility, as its summer camp, the annual centerpiece of its programming, doesn’t start until July 13.

“Luckily, our camp is further out than a lot of the weekly camps,” Edwards says. “So right now our main priority is registering campers to attend no matter which scenario prevails. We hope to have the full confidence of our community that we will find a way to rock on.”