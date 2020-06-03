Columbia art galleries struggle through COVID-19, some say going out of business possible

Art galleries, for all of the refined atmosphere and high-minded cultural concerns, have always been small businesses that have to be quite creative to make ends meet. From teaching workshops and organizing as nonprofits to moonlighting as a venue space or augmenting your exhibitions with retail sales, no one gallery has a model quite like the other.

So while the impact of the months-long economic shutdown in response to COVID-19, and anticipation of the almost inevitable recession to follow, has been universally felt among these cherished cultural institutions, each is taking a different approach and is in a different position when it comes to adapting to our rapidly shifting normal.

For some the outlook is grim. The owners of The TRAC Gallery, which opened on State Street in West Columbia in February, suggest they could be out of business by the fall.

“We need people buying art and signing up for the online classes, and we’ll do whatever else they can think of that they want us to do,” Stringer says. “Just drop it in the suggestion box.”

Established spots like the Vista’s if ART Gallery are in a little better shape, but not much. Owner Wim Roefs grimly recalls how difficult business was in the aftermath of the 2008 recession and worries about a second outbreak and a new round of business closures in the fall.

“I could see going out of business,” he admits. “I could see a lot of galleries going out of business.”

Roefs, who has owned and operated if ART on Lincoln Street since 2006, counts himself among the most fortunate — at least thus far. While he temporarily closed his doors — along with all other non-essential businesses, which initially had to cease operation — his online sales and private buyer contact list meant he was able to continue on quite well.

“I actually sold really well for the first couple of weeks,” he says. “I started to pursue leads of people who, in the past few months, have shown an interest in certain pieces of certain artists, send them an email, give them a call that kind of thing. Which I typically do anyway, but I did it with a bit more intensity and urgency. See if I could sort of interest them which I typically do anyway, but I did it with a little bit more intensity and urgency.”

Following that initial swell, Roefs says business dried up for a few weeks, but he was also able to ramp up his social media efforts and managed a few sales through that avenue, as well.

For the newly opened TRAC, the reality is quite different. With a business model that is dependent on the up-and-coming neighborhood to drive interest — and a robust schedule of workshops and community events to draw in visitors — the coronavirus could not have come at a worse time.

“We had been open for about five minutes,” sighs Megan Stringer. She and her husband Keith slung their savings into opening the gallery, and had to shut it down in mid-March, little more than a month after opening.

“I think we sold our first piece of art in three months [that first Saturday back],” she adds.

Stringer and Keith have scrambled in the months since to turn some of their workshops into online Zoom classes and put an emphasis on their online virtual gallery, but candidly admit that they’ve struggled and are running thousands of dollars in the red each month.

“We did not qualify for [the Paycheck Protection Program] or any of the [Small Business Administration] loans, and we’ve not had much luck negotiating with our rent, especially once the non-essential business closure ban got lifted,” Stringer explains, “because if we we’re allowed to be open, then clearly we should be making money. But our business is very centered on having people in the store, taking classes in the gallery during receptions and selling art that way. We’ve had a real hard time trying to adapt a business that is meant for people to be in store to be just online.”

Nonprofit gallery spaces like the DIY Tapp’s Outpost in Five Points (the new incarnation of Tapp’s Arts Center, which moved off Main Street last year) have yet another set of calculations to make. Namely, they must identify funding sources and formulate programming plans with a ruthless eye toward surviving another year.

“We analyzed what our bare-bones operations can be, sought sources to cover operations and then created appeals on the individual, city, county, state and national levels to secure funding,” explains Executive Director Caitlin Bright.

Tapp’s has already received some support from the South Carolina Arts Commission and the Knight Foundation and is working and waiting on a host of other grant applications, giving them at least a fleeting sense of short-term comfort.

“We feel confident that we’ve adequately addressed opportunities to ensure solvency, but we also don’t know what the future holds,” Bright offers. “Our society is changing so rapidly and immediate threats to the welfare of our neighbors is growing hourly at this point, so as reality shifts, so will our focus.”