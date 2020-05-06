City of Columbia to consider COVID-19 testing for small businesses

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says he plans to propose a measure to City Council under which the city could offer COVID-19 tests for small businesses that are beginning to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the city agreed to a $150,000 deal with Precision Genetics, a private lab in Greenville, for several thousand COVID-19 tests. Those tests have initially been set aside for Columbia's first responders and frontline workers, and their families. The tests are administered at Doctor's Care in conjunction with the Greenville lab, with results typically turned around within 24-48 hours.

Now, with businesses increasingly reopening — Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted a number of prohibitions on retail and other businesses, including outdoor dining, with indoor dining likely soon to follow — the mayor says he wants to offer some of that testing capacity to business owners.

"We want to use part of the cache we have with Precision Genetics," Benjamin says. "One of the major challenges still, although we are seeing more testing, is the access and availability and the affordability of testing. So, as more businesses make the very difficult decision of whether or not to reopen, it will be important to take one of the most important pieces of the puzzle and solve that for them."

The mayor says he would envision making testing available to up to 10 employees per given small business. Benjamin estimates there are a total of about 1,000 tests the city could offer to small business employees through its current arrangement with Precision.

Benjamin says he plans to propose the testing matter at Thursday's City Council meeting. If approved, he says the city's Office of Business Opportunity would help organize the program.

When asked if the city would eventually make a new arrangement with the Greenville lab for additional testing, the mayor says "anything is possible."

The potential city plan comes as the state Department of Health and Environmental Control announces it is planning to dramatically increase COVID-19 testing in South Carolina. As noted by Avery Wilks and Seanna Adcox at The Post and Courier, the agency plans to test a quarter-million people in the next two months. First on the list will be the 40,000 residents and employees in South Carolina's nursing homes. The state also plans to hire as many as 1,000 "contract tracers" to track down where the virus has been and where it might go next.

The additional 220,000 people DHEC plans to test between now and the end of June is a major ramp-up, considering that only about 70,000 people in the state have been tested so far.

Like many states, particularly in the South, South Carolina is in the process of reopening businesses in the hopes of igniting an economy that has slammed on the brakes in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Aside from lifting restrictions on a number of businesses and opening the state's beaches and state parks, McMaster also has effectively lifted the state's stay at home order that had been in place in hopes of bolstering social distancing and slowing the spread of COVID-19.

While city officials have said it isn't likely that Columbia would reinstall its own stay at home order, City Council will consider a resolution Thursday that will "encourage" citizens to make "social distancing, personal hygiene and safety measures" part of their daily lives, and urge them to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines related to COVID-19.

"This is just going to clearly state that we want to continue to encourage our residents to socially distance," Benjamin says, of the resolution. "This is against a data backdrop that we are all looking at right now where we could see a significant increase in the number of cases, and the death toll."

As of May 6, more than 6,800 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SC, and nearly 300 have died.

As businesses have begun to reopen, public entities in the Midlands also are beginning to shift back to something resembling normalcy.

Across the river, the Town of Lexington reopened its town hall to the public on May 6. The town's parks and other facilities also have been reopened. The town is doing extra sanitizing and is encouraging social distancing at Town Hall.