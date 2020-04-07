City of Columbia contracting with Upstate firm for COVID-19 testing for employees, others

The City of Columbia has entered into an agreement with a Greenville lab for access to thousands of COVID-19 tests, which the city plans to initially make available to its employees and their families.

According to Mayor Steve Benjamin, the city has entered a relationship with Greenville's Precision Genetics for the coronavirus tests. The mayor says the city is paying $150,000 for access to 3,000 tests. The city has already begun the arrangement with Precision, having moved ahead under a state of emergency. City Council is expected to ratify the deal at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

The founder and CEO of Precision Genetics is Nate Wilbourne, who, among other things, played basketball at the University of South Carolina in the mid-1990s.

"Every public health leader in the world will tell you that the ability to test gives you good data," Benjamin says. "Good data gives you intelligence, which in turn allows you to make informed policy decisions. On an even broader scale, the reality is if we are ever going to get our arms around this pandemic and work to decelerate it we are going to significantly ramp up testing across the country.

"We've got to recognize the fact that long-term social distancing is not the solution. It's a way for us to manage the disease, but long-term it's economically ruinous."

The coronavirus has swept across the U.S. and South Carolina. As of April 6, there were 2,232 positive cases reported by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, across all 46 counties, with 48 deaths. There have been 21,834 COVID-19 tests reported in the Palmetto State.

Local and state authorities have undertaken a number of measures to encourage social distancing in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. Large cities such as Charleston, Columbia and Mt. Pleasant passed "stay at home" orders in recent weeks. On April 6, Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statewide "home or work" order that mandates citizens limit activities to home, work, visiting family, certain outdoor exercising or accessing essential goods and services. McMaster had previously issued a number of other orders limiting gatherings in SC.

Benjamin tells Free Times the initial focus in the arrangement with the Greenville lab will center on the city's employees, particularly those in the field, like firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers and others.

"We are going to start with first responders and front-line staff," the mayor says. "So, with them and their families, particularly if we know they have been exposed to the virus, or are symptomatic. Our first focus will be inward, on the city. But, we have the ability also to respond to local emergencies, if one were to emerge, and provide testing through our infrastructure."

The city has an employee health center run by Doctor's Care. The testing arrangement will be a partnership between the medical staff at that center and Precision. Results from any tests are set to come back within 24 hours once they are received by the lab.

Benjamin says some city employees have already been tested under the arrangement with Precision. Those tests came back negative.

"Our employees and their families interface with the public a great deal," the mayor says. "This is not just about our employees. This is about protecting the public, as well."

At-large Councilman Howard Duvall tells Free Times he also was in favor of the testing arrangement the city has set up with the Greenville firm.

"I'm a strong supporter of it," Duvall says. "We've got 3,000 tests that we can use on first responders and others that will give us, within 24 hours, the results. This is what we need, so that we don't lose a fire station's worth of people because we don't know whether one of them has COVID-19 or not.

"It also gives us the ability to test other members of the city staff that are in close proximity to people. ... This will give us some flexibility."

The mayor says, in a larger outlook, that he has become convinced that increased testing will provide the data needed to help get society back on a more typical arc.

"We have to test more people, faster," Benjamin says. "And if we can do that, we can get back to some sense of normalcy."