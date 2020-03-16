Benjamin declares state of emergency in Columbia; pushes bar and restaurant restrictions

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has declared a state of emergency in the Capital City and is pushing social distancing requirements in bars and restaurants as unease continues to rise over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Benjamin issued the state of emergency on Monday evening. The declaration mandates that businesses restrict occupancy to no more than half of their designated legal capacity. It also is mandating that no more than six people sit at table in a restaurant and that there be at least six feet between the tables.

The city is also encouraging people to use take-out, drive-thru and delivery options with restaurants.

"We're specifically focusing on restaurants and bars, places where we are obviously seeing most of the social distancing challenges," the mayor says.

Benjamin also stressed that there could be further restrictions if the state of emergency directives are not followed.

"If we don't see the urgency and compliance with these rules, then a curfew is likely," Benjamin says.

The mayor has the authority under the law to declare the state of emergency. Columbia City Council is set to confirm Benjamin's decision on Tuesday.

"People need to get the urgency of this moment," Benjamin says.

There have been sweeping actions across South Carolina, the world, and the nation connected with the spread of a deadly strain of coronavirus called COVID-19.

As of Monday there were 33 confirmed cases of the disease in South Carolina, with one death in Lexington County. Gov. Henry McMaster on March 15 closed all K-12 public schools and public colleges in South Carolina through the end of the month.

Events and gatherings big and small across the Columbia area have been called off. The landmark St. Pat's in Five Points festival was postponed from its March 21 date. The Carolina Cup horse race in Camden, which draws tens of thousands of revelers each year, was canceled. The Soda City Market is canceled until further notice, and the popular Nickelodeon Theatre on Main Street has closed temporarily, among many other shutterings.

Columbia City Council has altered the way in which it conducts meetings during the pandemic, and has asked citizens not to attend Council meetings at City Hall, and instead watch them on streaming channels, like YouTube.

The city also announced sweeping closures of facilities across the city, including parks, afterschool programs and more. As of March 17, Columbia police will only respond to emergency calls. And the only medical calls firefighters will go to are those “of an acute nature,” such as heart attacks or someone unable to breathe, according to a statement by the city. Non-emergency calls and reports will be handled over the phone.

The mayor's state of emergency declaration came the same day as Republican President Donald Trump announced new guidelines in response to the pandemic. He asked people not to attend gatherings of 10 or more people, and urged people to avoid bars, restaurants and food courts. The White House is stressing people follow those guidelines particularly during the next 15 days.